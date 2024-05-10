The best French pharmacy products that are honestly so worth the hype

Not a short while ago, a trip across the Channel meant one thing and one thing only. Okay, three. A holy trinity of French blisses: wine, cheese and baguettes.

But for bona fide beauty addicts? The true marker of the promised land was an illuminated green cross.

Perusing the aisles of the quintessential French pharmacy, you'll recognise a fair few of the brand names – Vichy, Avène, La Roche-Posay and the like – especially now that so many of them are widely available in the UK.

What these established, research-driven labels offer, in my opinion, is affordable efficacy. So many of the products are developed by dermatologists, carefully formulated with sensitive skin in mind. While the packaging isn't wildy sexy (although I personally find the neat, white, clinical look rather smartly satisfying), the products are hardworking and deeply dependable.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The buys chosen below are products that I (Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Orin Carlin) personally really rate.

Hello! Fashion shares the best French pharmacy products to slot into your beauty routine:

1/ 10 Best French Pharmacy Products Huile Prodigieuse Or Nuxe Key ingredients: Vitamin E

Sweet almond oil

Macadamia oil

Hazelnut oil Size: 50ml Beautifully fragrant and comforting, Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuse, a multipurpose dry oil, is a holiday in a bottle. It is luxurious, well beyond its modest price point, providing a silky, non-greasy lustre to shins, collarbones and even the ends of the hair. I've chosen the shimmer-infused (it's subtle, before you balk at the thought of 'body glitter') version as it's utterly gorgeous smoothed into the décolletage for summer, especially if you're wearing either a plunging or Bardot neckline. £22.00 AT CULT BEAUTY 2/ 10 Anthelios Ultra-Light Fluid SPF 50 La Roche-Posay Key ingredients: Mexoryl 400

Glycerin

SPF 50+ Size: 50ml Not all SPFs are created equal, but La Roche-Posay's Anthelios range is excellent across the board. I personally rate the Ultra-Light Invisible Fluid - the texture is almost feather-light and it dries really quickly, sitting seamlessly under makeup. I also find I can apply it around my eye area with minimal fuss - some other SPFs can make my eyes water whereas this one is comfortingly inoffensive. £20.00 AT BOOTS 3/ 10 Beauty Elixir Caudalie Key ingredients: Green grape

Rose essential oil

Rosemary essential oil

Lemon balm essential oil

Size: 30ml The Bordeaux-born brand specialises in vinotherapy, harnessing the power of the grape and using the extracts to create spa-worthy skincare. My deep affinity for Caudalie's 'Eau de Beauté', as the product is more glamorously known in France, began in the ever-tempting Space NK queue. In essence, it's a mist. The scent is botanical and invigorating, lovely for flights and warm weather. My only gripe? The original packaging was infinitely chicer than the new, modern design. £18.00 AT SPACE NK 4/ 10 Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm La Roche-Posay Key ingredients: Tribioma (a unique prebiotic complex combined with 5% of vitamin B5 and madecassoside)

Antibacterial agents, including zinc and manganese Size: 40ml In the event of any minor skin emergencies - bee stings, irritation, sunburn - a multi-use soothing balm is so handy. La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast fits the bill perfectly, providing creamy comfort to "uncomfortable, damaged, or irritated skin" and encouraging speedy repair. If it's not already in my travel beauty arsenal, rest assured, I'll be rectifying the situation at the nearest chemist. £10.90 AT CULT BEAUTY 5/ 10 Lait-Crème Concentré Embryolisse Key ingredients: Aloe vera

Shea butter Size: 75ml Another hero multi-tasker comes in the form of Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré. It was originally formulated in the 1950s by a dermatologist, with the aim of delivering "essential nutrients to the skin". Makeup artists cottoned onto it, using it to nourish the tired complexions of actresses and models. I personally like it for a pared down makeup day when my skin is feeling dry - I wouldn't use it as my everyday base as it's quite rich. £21.99 AT CULT BEAUTY 6/ 10 Photo Regul Facial Sunscreen Institut Esthederm Key ingredients: Cellular water patent to optimise skin cells' energy

Global cellular protection patent to defend against photo-ageing Size: 50ml Rooted in research, Institut Esthederm is one of the leading French suncare brands. The product range is so vast, almost to the point of it being overwhelming, that there's essentially a bespoke SPF to suit each and everyone's skin concerns. I like my natural freckles, but otherwise, I want an even tan, not to acquire patches of pigmentation - the Photo Regul Facial Sunscreen was my go-to all summer last year. £66.00 AT JOHN LEWIS 7/ 10 Sensibio Micellar Water Bioderma Key ingredients: Micelles (invisible cleansing micro-droplets)

Highly purified and pharmaceutical-grade water

Cucumber extract Size: 250ml This makeup remover was the height of sophistication back in the early 2010s, a firm fixture in the quintessential beauty YouTuber's bathroom cabinet. It's hyper-gentle, including in the eye area, and the micelle technology works a treat, swiftly shifting all traces of makeup. Simply follow up with a gel or milk cleanser to balance your skin before completing the rest of your nightly skincare routine. £13.00 £9.75 AT SEPHORA 8/ 10 Thermal Spring Water Spray Avène Key ingredients: Thermal spring water Size: 150ml French pharmacy brands are renowned for their hydrating mists, sourced from the country's thermal springs. Avène's version, derived from dolomite rocks located in the Haut-Languedoc Regional Natural Park, is my constant flight companion. It provides a hit of coolness, flooding the skin with moisture and restoring hydration levels. £10.00 AT AVÈNE 9/ 10 Tan Prolonging Body Lotion Institut Esthederm Key ingredients: Cellular water patent to optimise skin cells' energy

Global cellular protection patent to defend against photo-ageing

Adaptasun technology to stimulate melanin production for a deeper, longer-lasting tan Size: 200ml I've been trialling Institut Esthederm's Tan Prolonging Body Lotion in place of my usual all-over moisturiser recently, and I'm really into it. After coming back from my holiday, I'm desperate to cling onto that bronzy glow before I dip back into my fake tan stash, and this is just the ticket. It absorbs quickly, makes my skin feel satiated without leaving any greasy residue and has a pleasant, lightweight, fluid texture. £52.00 AT JOHN LEWIS 10/ 10 Shampooing Crème Moelle de Bambou Leonor Greyl Key ingredients: Bambou shoot extract

Garlic extract

Wheat protein extract Size: 200ml Leonor Greyl is a relatively recent haircare brand discovery for me, but I'm totally hooked by the Shampooing Crème Moelle de Bambou. Formulated specifically for long, dry, thick and frizzy types (guilty as charged, on all counts), it's a great detangler, making the rest of my haircare routine much smoother, literally. The scent - less important than performance, but always one of my considerations - is intoxicating and prettily powdery. Obsessed. £33.50 AT SEPHORA

Why you should trust me:

Orin Carlin is Hello! Fashion’s SEO Content Writer. Promising to leave no stone unturned in the name of fashion and beauty journalism, she is the proud creator of our ‘Try The Trend’ series. With a particular interest in formula innovation, microtrends, royal and bridal beauty, perfume, rituals, treatments, fashion history and vintage icons, she can either be found interviewing major industry names (previous subjects include Georgia May Jagger, Mary Greenwell and Sam McKnight) or scouring the internet for must-have pieces. It's not just a job; it's a personal quest to unearth noteworthy pieces that resonate with style and beauty enthusiasts.

