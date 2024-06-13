Maya Jama uses these old-school Curlers to get ready for Love Island

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Honestly, there is nothing that Maya Jama can't do in the fashion and beauty departments.

Whether it's styling up the latest trends like sheer dressing or cowgirlcore, reviving classic pieces such as the unitard, or showing us the coolest fringe styling hack, she truly has all bases covered and we can't thank her enough.

She has now shown us that among all the latest hair gadgets featuring revolutionary technology, sometimes you can't beat a trusty favourite.

The 29-year-old presenter and girlfriend of musician Stormzy took us behind the scenes of Love Island: Aftersun, sharing a reel of her getting ready process which she captioned: "Live Tv will forever be my favourite [heart eye emoji] aftersun every Sunday hosted by me, lil bts."

Of course, she looks incredible before, during and after the glam is complete. Sitting in a towel whilst getting her nails done on one hand and drinking wine from a plastic coffee cup in the other (girl after our own heart), Maya's stylist can be seen creating envious, voluminous curls in her long dark tresses.

Which magic tool is creating this, you may ask? Well, there was no fancy Dyson Airwrap or state-of-the-art gadget in sight, just a good old-fashioned curling tong.

© Getty The side parting is becoming a part of her personality

If you didn't own a tong 10 years ago, what were you using? Maya's styling was working her magic, opening the clasp and inserting a piece of hair inside, then wrapping it around the barrel. The result? picture-perfect ringlets that were brushed out to create stunning, springy curls that cascaded down her back.

They say "if it ain't broken, don't fix it" and Maya's enviable beauty look has proven this adage should also be used when it comes to your hair tools...