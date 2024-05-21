Maya Jama's game-changing fringe hack will blow your mind

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Dipping in and out of the latest beauty trends at your whim is the way to be, right?

Granted, having a classic, go-to look at your fingertips has its charms, but sometimes a spot of experimentation is needed to shake things up.

The only major vexation? If you're switching it up in the hair department, you'd better hope that you're into the results, otherwise you might have a long, painful wait until your locks are restored to their original glory.

Only Love Island presenter and all-round people's princess Maya Jama may have the solution to your ever-mutable hair impulses.

Usually anything beauty-related prefaced by "clip-in" arouses a heavy sigh, and understandably so. In the same region as stickers, the expectation is: cheap, cutesy and juvenile.

But Maya's recently unveiled hair hack is, surprisingly, anything but. The zeitgeisty presenter shared with her 3.1m followers that she actually wears a clip-on fringe by Beauty Works from time to time to give her hair a temporary refresh.

The 29-year-old showed how easy the fringe is to apply, explaining that she simply clips the piece into place over the top of her natural hair and brushes it through to blend the strands together.

"My hair secret has been revealed!" Maya captioned her post.

© Getty The British star often switches things up and wears her hair in a fringe

"This fringe has saved many bad hair days over the years but it’s always felt like an industry secret until now [heart emoji] it comes long so you can cut it in yourself to your preferred length or take it to the salon to get it professionally cut in [handshake emoji] a God send when the greasy hair comes and you just wanna [sic] pop out, pop a fringe on."

Practical and pleasingly impermanent, Maya's nifty fringe hack will save you from becoming a viral TikTok sensation in the pursuit of chic, cool-girl bangs…