Molly-Mae Hague's stunning Wimbledon dress was from Hailey Bieber's favourite It-girl brand

Wimbledon is officially in full swing (pardon the pun), which for fashion fans means a whole month of daily outfit inspo to keep us going throughout the July.

From Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer to Poppy Delevingne and David Beckham, the most stylish names from sports to showbiz to socialites and everything in between have already put on an impressive sartorial showcase for this season's tennis championships, and it's only day four...

Fashion muse and beauty entrepreneur Molly-Mae Hague made her centre court crowd debut this week. The former Love Islander wore an It-girl-approved outfit that, of course, sartorial tastemakers swooned over on social media, desperate to know where her Wimbledon white dress was from.

She epitomised classic glamour in 'The Ultimate Muse Collar Maxi Dress' featuring a sharp collar and button-down front, by British label Odd Muse. The brand founded by Aimee Smale in 2020 is recognised for its ultra-flattening and undeniably chic silhouettes that cool-girls across the globe are obsessed with.

The viral British brand also counts Hailey Bieber as one of its stans. She owns three pieces from the young British label - a camel-hued co-ord, a wraparound waist blazer dress and a long-sleeved LBD featuring Odd Muse's signature flap pockets.

Hailey Bieber, AKA one of the most iconic style icons of the moment wearing OM on more than one occasion - is the only evidence needed to prove why each of its drops sells out almost immediately.

Molly paired her dress, which is from the brand's latest collection 'Notes from Nice' with a black quilted Chanel box bag (which she borrowed from a friend) with the label's classic two-tone pumps.

At only £125, her midi is the ultimate affordable wardrobe edition for this season.