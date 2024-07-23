Selena Gomez taps into this year’s hottest trend with babydoll birthday playsuit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Considering her penchant for luxury labels from Carolina Herrera to Versace, not to mention her stylish inner circle featuring fashion It-girls like Nicola Peltz Beckham, it comes as no surprise that Selena Gomez is truly in-tune with the trends cycle.

The former Disney star celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday, celebrating in style in a mystery tropical location framed by towering palm trees and panoramic vistas.

Demonstrating once again that she is well-ahead of the fashion game, the singer marked the occasion while championing this year’s hottest trend - butter yellow.

The star opted for Free People’s Forever Young Romper, which features a babydoll silhouette, thick straps and a sweetheart neckline. The piece, which currently retails online for £78, was paired with Baby Gold’s Diamond Old English Initial Charm Necklace showcasing the letter ‘B.’

Selena sweetly teamed the radiant playsuit with some cream-coloured socks, creating a girlish aesthetic to celebrate her special day.

The actress further showcased her chosen birthday beauty blend, sharing a series of selfies via social media. A flutter of fine mascara complemented a gently brushed brow, a modern dewy complexion and a dusting of powdery petal pink blush which helped to frame the star’s features to perfection.

This isn’t Selena’s first rodeo when it comes to butter yellow. The hue dominated the SS24 runways, seen on the catwalks of Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Zimmermann and Stella McCartney. Naturally, Selena was quick to pick up on the sorbet-inspired trend.

Back in March 2024, she championed the happy hue back in March, showcasing a butter yellow manicure. Even as far back as 2022, Selena was making a case for the dopamine-inducing colour, sporting a mod Sixties-inspired mini dress complete with flute sleeves by Victor Glemaud while attending the launch of Rare Beauty Kind Words lipsticks.