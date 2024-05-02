Selena Gomez's glamorous midi dress is perfect for modern brides

Selena Gomez is in her uber-girly fashion era and we can't get enough.

From polka dot 1950s style mini dresses to Meghan Markle-approved midis, the Only Murders in The Building actress, style icon and beauty entrepreneur is all about sophistication for this season.

In her latest jaw-dropping look, Selena wore an etheral champagne dress that is perfect for modern brides-to-be.

She oozed glamour in an oyster-hued, asymmetrical midi dress from Maticevski featuring a voluminous off-the-shoulder neckline.

© Getty Selena wore the chicest pearl midi dress

The 'Amber Cocktail dress' from the label embodies modernity and sophistication and is utterly suitable wedding attire, be that the engagement drinks, the hen do or the wedding after party.

Lots of trends that are appearing in mainstream fashion agendas right now are also high on the bridal dress code for 2024 including 3D florals, bows and sheer lace. If statement detail isn't for you, the quiet luxury aesthetic is still trending, with simple silk gowns and 90s minimalistic silhouettes also popular in collections this year, giving classic looks a touch of contemporary.

MORE: Selena Gomez just unveiled a game-changing makeup must-have

RELATED: Selena Gomez's stunning dress gives Meghan Markle's favourite style a cool-girl makeover

© Getty Her dress is perfect for modern brides

Selena's dress provides the perfect balance between both - the classic, simplistic silhouette is given a more dramatic, statement feel with the gathered material across the neck, which the brand explains is "giving the illusion of a removable shawl".

She paired it with nude court heels to elongate the legs and cool-girl gold hoop earrings.

MORE: 14 Spring bridal collections you need to know about in 2024

If you're on the market for a short dress that is also wedding-appropriate, Selena sported a shorter, similar silhouette to this one in 2019.

© Getty Selena wore LV to the 2019 Cannes Film Festival gala dinner

At a gala dinner during Cannes Film Festival, she wore an off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton minidress paired with silver metallic Jimmy Choo platform heels, and a dazzling Bulgari necklace.

Talk about getting you a girl that can do both...