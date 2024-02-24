The best beauty looks at the SAG Awards 2024

The most prestigious night in film and television is finally here, and we’re readily awaiting our next dose of celebrity-approved glam looks.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Screen Actors Guild Awards which obviously means Hollywood's most famed faces are set to go all out.

From intricate manicures and coloured eyeshadow to enviable lip shades and bouncy hair, we take a look at some of the best beauty looks to don the SAG 2024 red carpet.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at the 2024 SAG Awards: