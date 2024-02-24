Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best beauty looks at the SAG Awards 2024
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

The best beauty looks at the SAG Awards 2024

Take a look at the most striking hair and makeup moments from this year's awards ceremony...

41 minutes ago
The best beauty looks at the SAG Awards 2024
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Share this:

The most prestigious night in film and television is finally here, and we’re readily awaiting our next dose of celebrity-approved glam looks. 

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Screen Actors Guild Awards which obviously means Hollywood's most famed faces are set to go all out. 

From intricate manicures and coloured eyeshadow to enviable lip shades and bouncy hair, we take a look at some of the best beauty looks to don the SAG 2024 red carpet.

Hello! Fashion shares the best beauty looks at the 2024 SAG Awards:

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards donning a shiny red lip© Frazer Harrison

Laverne Cox paired her subtle yet elegant black eyeliner look and glossy deep red lip with a slicked-backed high ponytail braid. 

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more