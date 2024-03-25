Selena Gomez fans are all saying the same thing about her latest makeup-free selfie

Even the most glamorous of beauty connoisseurs relish a more natural makeup look from time to time, and Selena Gomez is a case in point.

The former Disney star stripped things back in a recent Instagram snap, shared with her 429m followers, in which she appeared to be entirely makeup-free.

© Instagram / @selenagomez The star posted a snap in which she celebrated her natural beauty

Simply captioned "Real", the black-and-white closeup of the star's face allowed her freckles and natural radiance to shine through.

The Only Murders in the Building star, whose brand Rare Beauty is committed to "breaking down unrealistic standards of perfection", was inundated with praise in the comments section.

Plenty of Selena's famous pals gushed over her selfie. Emily In Paris star Lily Collins wrote: "Real stunning inside and out".

"You’re so beautiful [three sparkling heart emojis]," commented Selena's bestie Nicola Peltz, whereas singer Camila Cabello went all out, writing: "Good god woman have mercy".

Fans went wild in the comments section, some even speculating as to whether Selena's stunning snap was a teaser for the artwork of her upcoming album, SG3.

The selfie felt very in keeping with Rare Beauty's self-love-centric ethos. "This is makeup made to feel good in, without hiding what makes you unique—because Rare Beauty is not about being someone else, but being who you are," the brand writes on its website.

Just last week the 31-year-old took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing on the creation of the makeup line.

© Instagram / @selenagomez Selena posted a throwback from the early stages of Rare Beauty © Instagram / @selenagomez The Rare Beauty founder got all nostalgic on her Instagram Stories

Giving her fans a behind-the-scenes insight into setting up a trailblazing global beauty brand, Selena shared some snaps from some of her early-stage meetings.

Likely poring over formulas, and deliberating over packaging, Selena was pictured chatting with her team and laying the foundation of now-cult-adored Rare Beauty.