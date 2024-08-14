Maya Jama used this exact VIP facial for her 30th birthday glow-up

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s Leo Season which of course means our favourite TV presenter is celebrating her birthday.

Maya Jama, the style icon host of Love Island, turns 30 on August 14, and naturally, her glam was going to be on point for the celebrations.

For her birthday glow-up, Maya turned to her trusted friend and renowned skincare expert, Shane Cooper. An integral member of her glam squad, Shane has garnered international recognition for being the secret behind the stunning red carpet looks of his clients. Besides Maya, he’s also worked his magic on A-listers like Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne.

© Jeff Spicer Maya Jama has been working with Shane for years to achieve her enviable glowing skin

Earlier this month, Shane shared with his followers that Maya regularly visits him "for her pamper sessions and catching up." He explained, "Every facial is completely tailored, using a combination of machines and techniques."

Shane’s VIP clients often opt for his signature Exclusive Face Treatment, also known as the Red Carpet facial. According to a statement on his official website, "The sought-after face treatment is delivered and created by Shane Cooper himself.

© @mayajama The TV presenter opted for a custom facial ahead of her celebrations

Combining his personal techniques and a wide range of medical platform machines to target all areas of concern. This renowned facial and his unique approach are undoubtedly one of the most popular treatments. Completely tailored and focused on the individual’s needs, meaning no two treatments are ever the same."

© @shanecooperclinic Shane is a close friend and member of Maya's 'glam-squad'

The Exclusive Face Treatment begins "by removing dead and dull skin cells, using a personalised exfoliation that penetrates active ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin, stimulated by CO2 micro-bubbles to oxygenate, while brightening the overall complexion." It also employs micro-currents to lift, firm, and contour facial muscles, and tri-polar radio-frequency to stimulate new collagen production, strengthen and tighten skin elastin, and plump fine lines and wrinkles.

The treatment includes medical LED phototherapy to promote maximum cell activation, with near-infrared light to address all signs of ageing. "This can also target sun damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, breakouts, psoriasis, redness, and rosacea, accompanied by lymphatic drainage to remove unwanted toxins and inflammation."

To finish, "we seal the skin, combining high-pressure cold CO2 mixed with active ingredients applied directly to the face, for deep hydration and rejuvenation." The entire treatment takes approximately 90 minutes, including an initial consultation before the session.

So, if you're looking to glow like Maya on your next big day, you might just want to give Shane a call. After all, birthdays only come once a year, but that glow? It’s timeless.