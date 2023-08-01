Love Island's £50 Beauty Box is a 'Bombshell' collection to couple up with this summer

Attention, beauty enthusiasts and Love Island fans, get ready for a major glow up because the hit series has just launched its latest ‘bombshell’ the Boots X Love Island Beauty Box.

Packed full of beauty essentials and villa favourites, this beauty box is the ultimate treat according to Boots. With products from top-notch beauty brands like Too Faced, Elemis, Huda Beauty, and Urban Decay, this box is poised to turn heads and leave you feeling as fabulous as Maya Jama (we can only hope) all summer long.

For just £50, you get a beauty treasure trove worth £267, a steal for beauty lovers seeking high-quality products at a fraction of the price. The products come in sizes perfect for slipping into your beach bag or suitcase for those last minute summer getaways.

Available online only The Boots X Love Island Beauty Box features an impressive array of products, including the Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Doll-Size Plumping Lip Gloss, (to give you a pout worthy of your favourite Love Island contestant we guess?) The Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Supercharged Gel Eye Cream will help keep your eyes refreshed, perfect for those late-night summer parties.

Boots x Love Island Beauty Box

And let's not forget the skin-loving treats. The ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm will make sure your skin stays clean and hydrated, while the Origins Dr. Weil Mega-Mushroom Face Toner Treatment Lotion is an essential step in any skincare routine.Makeup mavens will also swoon over the Huda Beauty Power Bullet in Sweet Cheeks, offering a stunning pop of colour, while the Huda Beauty Creamy Kohl Eyeliner in Black ensures a smudge-free and dramatic look all day long.

Lochan and Whitney are favourites to win Love Island

To top it all off, it also features full-size treats like the Soap & Glory Simply The Boost Body Yogurt and the Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches.

For those seeking to add a little relaxation to their beauty routine, the Botanics Simply Calm Soothing & Hydrating Hand Cream with Cannabis Sativa Seed (Hemp) Oil offers a soothing touch, while the No7 Protect & Perfect Lip Care and No7 Advanced Ingredients Squalane Facial Capsules provide a dose of nourishment. And you can to pamper yourself after those sunny days with the Soltan Soothe & Cool Crackling Aftersun Mousse and the Garnier SkinActive Hyaluronic Cryo Jelly Sheet Mask, a go-to for contestants.

Whether you're sunbathing by the pool or hitting the town for a night out this box has you covered, time to get your bombshell on.