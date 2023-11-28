This product is Hailey Bieber's skin 'lifesaver' and you've probably never even heard of it

When Hailey Bieber says "Jump!", beauty fanatics aren't asking "How high?" – they've already leapt.

And honestly? We kind of agree. What the supermodel doesn't know about achieving plump, juicy skin probably isn't worth knowing, and so we're totally poised to soak up her tips, tricks and product recommendations.

After all, Hailey is a bond fide skinfluencer and she has the dew-focused beauty brand to prove it.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Hailey revealed her "lifesaver" moisturiser on Instagram

But Hailey is not exclusively a Rhode girlie, proven by a recent snap on her Instagram Stories in which she highlighted one of her skincare heroes.

Winter can be brutal on the skin, an unkind concoction of cold weather and blasts of central heating can leave it feeling tight, uncomfortable and devoid of moisture.

But it appears that Hailey has found her holy grail moisturiser in Dieux's 'Instant Angel'.

The 27-year-old posted a photo of the product with the glowing caption: "She's always a lifesaver." Colour us intrigued…

A key player in the celebrity beauty brand game, one could be forgiven for assuming that Hailey would solely plug products by Rhode, after all, it's in her interest to drum up buzz around her own formulations.

But by branching out and spotlighting this lipid-rich product by Dieux, she inspired us to do a little digging.

Dieux was launched in late 2020, jointly founded by Charlotte Palermino, Joyce de Lemos and Marta Freedman with the intention of helping consumers strip back extensive routines and target key skin concerns.

Instant Angel Moisturiser – Dieux

Packed with fatty acids, ceramides, squalane and glycerin, this particular object of Hailey's praise is designed to deliver lasting hydration and support skin barrier function.

$78 FOR 100ML AT DIEUX

Our winter skincare wish list just got even longer…

