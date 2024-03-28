Hailey Bieber gets real about her struggle with 'Perioral Dermatitis'

According to dermatologists, perioral dermatitis is on the rise and even celebrities aren't immune to this often misunderstood skin condition.

Opening up on TikTok about her struggles with perioral dermatitis, model Hailey Bieber explained how she'd suffered from the condition since she was 19 and revealed exactly how she deals with it.

Speaking candidly to camera, Hailey mentions the flare-up she's currently experiencing and what products she relies on to calm symptoms. "At night I use a prescription azelaic acid cream which really helps with the inflammation of the perioral dermatitis and in the daytime I use something called Clindamycin which is also a prescription that you can get from a dermatologist."

"The only other things that I use when I'm having a flare-up of perioral dermatitis would be our Rhode Glazing Milk. It's super gentle, it helps calm the skin, it doesn't irritate it any further."

What is perioral dermatitis?

Perioral dermatitis can often be confused with acne as both lead to small red bumps on the skin but the two conditions are very different. "Perioral dermatitis is a skin condition that typically affects areas around the mouth (but not the skin directly next to the lip edge), nose-to-mouth creases and the chin. Those with perioral dermatitis will usually see lots of tiny bumps that look the same, often joining up to create larger affected areas. The skin may also be red, dry and flaky," explains dermatologist, Dr Sam Bunting.

Why are cases of perioral dermatitis increasing?

"I have seen a huge rise in clinic of perioral dermatitis, largely due to people mis-diagnosing the condition, confusing it for other things and therefore treating it incorrectly, which ends up making it worse," says dermatologist Dr Emma Craythorne. "There are other issues which can contribute – the layering of multiple products, often containing a high percentage of actives, can cause huge irritation. In addition, parabens are being used less in formulations and replacement preservative options can also cause flare-ups."

How do you get rid of perioral dermatitis?

If you're currently experiencing a flare-up, Dr Sam Bunting suggests a complete rethink of your skincare and makeup routine. "The first thing I do is to suspend the current skincare regime (and frequently impose a makeup cull, too). A non-comedogenic regime is the order of the day. Sometimes this alone will be enough to solve the problem. If topical steroids are the cause, occasionally things will get worse before they get better. But stopping them is essential, so stick with it."