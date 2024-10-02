The Miu Miu manicure: Chipped nails are fashions newest beauty obsession

For the girlies (who like me) are looking at their severely chipped nail polish in disgust as they type away on their laptops, think again because the fashion world has just coined unkempt nails beauty's most notable new trend.

Yes, you heard that correctly, perfectly polished manicures are out and two-week-old dishevelled nails are in.

Wondering who on earth is behind this bizarre new movement? Rest assured that the genius behind it is both Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa's go-to manicurist.

To close Paris Fashion Week’s SS25 season, Miu Miu unsurprisingly sent a slew of poised models, including Alexa Chung and Cara Delevingne, down the catwalk in a selection of ultra-chic ensembles. However, as we know all too well the devil was in the details for the event, in particular the nail art.

© Instagram/@nailsbymei Miu Miu's manicure proved not all nail polish needs to be prim and proper

Calling up on famed japanese finger artist, @nailsbymei, who over the past few years has rocketed to fame in the nail sphere, thanks to her extremely lengthy clientele list of famed faces and A-list all stars, to curate an unforgettable manicure and pedicure look.

© Launchmetrics The chipped nail design was the icing on the collection cake

Chipped nails that look as though they were done at home a few weeks ago seemed to be the brief for the occasion. Mei and her team painted each model's finger and toenails with a blush baby pink shade before erasing some of the colour with an acetone soaked paper towel.

© Instagram/@nailsbymei Mei kept the nails short, almost like the model had been biting them

For decades a prim and proper, perfectly painted manicure has been the epitome of understated elegance with many booking in a nail appointment every 2-3 weeks to ensure they remain Flawless. Thus, it’s come as a surprise to many as to why one of the world's most acclaimed fashion houses is going against the grain, however, who are we to deny ourselves a seat at the cool table?

If you’re someone who paints your own nails every once in a blue moon for a special occasion and they’re already ruined by the time you put your shoes on, please join me in celebrating the fact that imperfect nails are now seen as a fashion statement.

Who knew we were all so on trend?