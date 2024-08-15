10 Fruit manicures to inspire your summer nail art

The fashion world has taken inspiration from your fruit bowl this summer, with citrus-shaped bags and tomato print slip dresses, and now nail techs are taking note too.

Over the past few years we've seen the beauty girlies go wild for a trend inspired by their favourite foods. We're still not fully over latte makeup and last year's Strawberry Girl Summer. But this year it's about embracing the entire fruit aisle, rather than just honing in on one in particular.

A quick search on socials and you'll be overwhelmed with tutti frutti nail art, from juicy 3D citrus segments to ditsy berries à la Hailey Bieber, there really is a way to make the trend your own.

Since it's already mid-August, time really is of the essence when it comes to pinning down your next Summer mani and so to save you the hassle of choosing your fave look out of thousands, we've done most of the hard work and whittled it down to our top 10 mouth-watering designs...

1/ 10 © Instagram @ _studiosaku_ Picnic Party Fully embrace the trend by opting for an all out picnic theme. Think checked blankets, napkins and of course your favourite fruits. Obsessed.

2/ 10 © Instagram @nailsbyzola Farmer's Market This is the handiwork of none other than Hailey Bieber's actual nail tech and it's where our love for produce aisle beauty began. Mix and match fruit and veg for the ultimate summer set.

3/ 10 © Instagram @thehotblend Sweet as Pie We already love a lemon yellow tip but the addition of these dainty blueberry bunches really takes it up a notch. We're picturing this set at a late summer picnic and it looks spectacular.

4/ 10 © Instagram @jellybayn_nails Leopard Love They say leopard goes with everything and this set proves just that. This could be the perfect transitional set if you're yet to book in your September mani.

5/ 10 © Instagram @nikki__nailss Beachside Chic Sea horses, shells and fruit slices...what more could you want from a set of summer nails? Press-ons save hours sat in the salon chair - great for girlies on the go.

6/ 10 © Instagram @nailedbyliv___ Totally Tropical There's really nothing subtle about this 3D set and that's why we love it. So shiny and vibrant they almost look good enough to eat.

7/ 10 © Instagram @__abigails_nails__ Mykonos Bound If you're headed to the Greek islands, or wish you were, these Cycladic inspired tips with painterly oranges would be perfect. We really do delight in the little details...

8/ 10 © Instagram @brushedbyb_ Freshly Picked We can't get enough of 3D nail art and fruit really lends itself to the trend. The bubbly bunch of grapes is stealing the show for us...

9/ 10 © Instagram @nailsbyheather.errington Cherry on Top If you're after something more subtle than standout, tiny cherries are a great option. Pair them with a pinky base for a classic look with a twist.