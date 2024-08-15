10 Fruit manicures to inspire your summer nail art

Over the past few years we've seen the beauty girlies go wild for a trend inspired by their favourite foods. We're still not fully over latte makeup and last year's Strawberry Girl Summer. But this year it's about embracing the entire fruit aisle, rather than just honing in on one in particular.
A quick search on socials and you'll be overwhelmed with tutti frutti nail art, from juicy 3D citrus segments to ditsy berries à la Hailey Bieber, there really is a way to make the trend your own.
Since it's already mid-August, time really is of the essence when it comes to pinning down your next Summer mani and so to save you the hassle of choosing your fave look out of thousands, we've done most of the hard work and whittled it down to our top 10 mouth-watering designs...
1/10
Picnic Party
Fully embrace the trend by opting for an all out picnic theme. Think checked blankets, napkins and of course your favourite fruits. Obsessed.
2/10
Farmer's Market
This is the handiwork of none other than Hailey Bieber's actual nail tech and it's where our love for produce aisle beauty began. Mix and match fruit and veg for the ultimate summer set.
3/10
Sweet as Pie
We already love a lemon yellow tip but the addition of these dainty blueberry bunches really takes it up a notch. We're picturing this set at a late summer picnic and it looks spectacular.
4/10
Leopard Love
They say leopard goes with everything and this set proves just that. This could be the perfect transitional set if you're yet to book in your September mani.
5/10
Beachside Chic
Sea horses, shells and fruit slices...what more could you want from a set of summer nails? Press-ons save hours sat in the salon chair - great for girlies on the go.
6/10
Totally Tropical
There's really nothing subtle about this 3D set and that's why we love it. So shiny and vibrant they almost look good enough to eat.
7/10
Mykonos Bound
If you're headed to the Greek islands, or wish you were, these Cycladic inspired tips with painterly oranges would be perfect. We really do delight in the little details...
8/10
Freshly Picked
We can't get enough of 3D nail art and fruit really lends itself to the trend. The bubbly bunch of grapes is stealing the show for us...
9/10
Cherry on Top
If you're after something more subtle than standout, tiny cherries are a great option. Pair them with a pinky base for a classic look with a twist.
10/10
Aperol Spritz Inspired
If these don't transport you straight to the Amalfi Coast we don't know what will. Juicy orange slices paired with Italian tile inspired tips - delightful.