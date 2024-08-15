Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 fruit-inspired manicures to try this Summer
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
A selection of different fruit nail inspo pics from Instagram

10 Fruit manicures to inspire your summer nail art

These fruity designs are taking over our explore page...

Lydia Mormen
Junior Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The fashion world has taken inspiration from your fruit bowl this summer, with citrus-shaped bags and tomato print slip dresses, and now nail techs are taking note too. 

Over the past few years we've seen the beauty girlies go wild for a trend inspired by their favourite foods. We're still not fully over latte makeup and last year's Strawberry Girl Summer. But this year it's about embracing the entire fruit aisle, rather than just honing in on one in particular.

A quick search on socials and you'll be overwhelmed with tutti frutti nail art, from juicy 3D citrus segments to ditsy berries à la Hailey Bieber, there really is a way to make the trend your own.  

Since it's already mid-August, time really is of the essence when it comes to pinning down your next Summer mani and so to save you the hassle of choosing your fave look out of thousands, we've done most of the hard work and whittled it down to our top 10 mouth-watering designs...

1/10

Picnic themed nails © Instagram @ _studiosaku_

Picnic Party

Fully embrace the trend by opting for an all out picnic theme. Think checked blankets, napkins and of course your favourite fruits. Obsessed. 

2/10

Farmer's Market © Instagram @nailsbyzola

Farmer's Market

This is the handiwork of none other than Hailey Bieber's actual nail tech and it's where our love for produce aisle beauty began. Mix and match fruit and veg for the ultimate summer set.

3/10

Nails with a lemon yellow tip and dainty blueberries © Instagram @thehotblend

Sweet as Pie

We already love a lemon yellow tip but the addition of these dainty blueberry bunches really takes it up a notch. We're picturing this set at a late summer picnic and it looks spectacular. 

4/10

Leopard and fruit nails © Instagram @jellybayn_nails

Leopard Love

They say leopard goes with everything and this set proves just that. This could be the perfect transitional set if you're yet to book in your September mani. 

5/10

Seaside inspired press-on nails © Instagram @nikki__nailss

Beachside Chic

Sea horses, shells and fruit slices...what more could you want from a set of summer nails? Press-ons save hours sat in the salon chair - great for girlies on the go.

6/10

Juicy 3D Nails inspired by tropical fruit © Instagram @nailedbyliv___

Totally Tropical

There's really nothing subtle about this 3D set and that's why we love it. So shiny and vibrant they almost look good enough to eat. 

7/10

Ditsy Oranges © Instagram @__abigails_nails__

Mykonos Bound

If you're headed to the Greek islands, or wish you were, these Cycladic inspired tips with painterly oranges would be perfect. We really do delight in the little details...

8/10

A 3D nail set on almond shaped nails© Instagram @brushedbyb_

Freshly Picked

We can't get enough of 3D nail art and fruit really lends itself to the trend. The bubbly bunch of grapes is stealing the show for us...

9/10

Pink nails with Cherry Design © Instagram @nailsbyheather.errington

Cherry on Top

If you're after something more subtle than standout, tiny cherries are a great option. Pair them with a pinky base for a classic look with a twist.

10/10

Aperol Spritz inspired nails © Instagram @georgieporgie.nails

Aperol Spritz Inspired

If these don't transport you straight to the Amalfi Coast we don't know what will. Juicy orange slices paired with Italian tile inspired tips - delightful. 

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More