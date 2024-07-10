Tennis nails: 10 manicure ideas that serve

Didn’t you hear? It’s tennis season - and with the advent of Wimbledon 2024 comes a string of tennis-themed trends to tap into.
From diamond tennis bracelets to white tennis dresses, Tenniscore is dominating the summer trends cycle. After all, who can resist leaning into tennis attire following Zendaya’s array of sporty-spice outfits in Challengers?
The same goes for the British beauty radar, of which all-things tennis are reigning supreme at present.
Tennis nails are proving to be especially popular. Championed by Katie Boulter and Coco Gauff, Wimbledon-themed nails have made a comeback for 2024, typically peppered with petite racket, tennis ball and strawberry motifs.
The latter are significantly on the up, no doubt due to their kitschy-cute style and picnic-core panache. Not to mention that each year, approximately 27 tons of strawberries and 7,000 litres of cream are consumed by spectators during the beloved tournament. Hence why the event and the desert go hand-in-hand.
However, other tennis-based trends are starting to emerge. Beauty aficionados are increasingly nodding to the prestigious colours of tennis events, for example sporting purple and green nails in an ode to Wimbledon’s house hues.
Others prefer to celebrate the social aspect of tennis, dotting their nails in alcoholic beverages from champagne to Pimm’s.
Take it from Andy Murray. Tennis nail art is not to be slept on. Back in 2022, the tennis champ collaborated with celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey to create limited edition nail designs to mark the start of Wimbledon. Yes, you read that correctly.