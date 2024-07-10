Tennis nails: 10 manicure ideas that serve

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Didn’t you hear? It’s tennis season - and with the advent of Wimbledon 2024 comes a string of tennis-themed trends to tap into.

From diamond tennis bracelets to white tennis dresses, Tenniscore is dominating the summer trends cycle. After all, who can resist leaning into tennis attire following Zendaya’s array of sporty-spice outfits in Challengers?

The same goes for the British beauty radar, of which all-things tennis are reigning supreme at present.

Tennis nails are proving to be especially popular. Championed by Katie Boulter and Coco Gauff, Wimbledon-themed nails have made a comeback for 2024, typically peppered with petite racket, tennis ball and strawberry motifs.

The latter are significantly on the up, no doubt due to their kitschy-cute style and picnic-core panache. Not to mention that each year, approximately 27 tons of strawberries and 7,000 litres of cream are consumed by spectators during the beloved tournament. Hence why the event and the desert go hand-in-hand.

© Rob Newell - CameraSport On day three of Wimbledon 2024 Coco Gauff's strawberry nails were spotted during her match against Anca Todoni

However, other tennis-based trends are starting to emerge. Beauty aficionados are increasingly nodding to the prestigious colours of tennis events, for example sporting purple and green nails in an ode to Wimbledon’s house hues.

Others prefer to celebrate the social aspect of tennis, dotting their nails in alcoholic beverages from champagne to Pimm’s.

Take it from Andy Murray. Tennis nail art is not to be slept on. Back in 2022, the tennis champ collaborated with celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey to create limited edition nail designs to mark the start of Wimbledon. Yes, you read that correctly.

Humphrey, whose glittering clientele include Dua Lipa and Katy Perry, conjured up a series of super sweet nail designs for American Express users, who were granted access to an exclusive nail event.

If tennis veteran Andy says tennis nails are in, then we believe him.

Discover the best tennis manicures and nail art ideas in order to ace your beauty game this summer.

10 tennis-themed manicure ideas that totally serve:

1/ 10 Mini Tennis Balls @townhouse Take it from the experts at Townhouse, mini tennis ball manis are set to be all the rage this summer.

2/ 10 Strawberry Manis @naileditbyliv Forget the tennis, strawberries and cream are the true heart of Wimbledon. Tap into the events' penchant for all things strawberry with a fruity mani to see you through the season.

3/ 10 Tennis Net Detailing @nailsbysaskia_ Infuse your nail aesthetic with some geometric detailing by opting for a tennis net-inspired design.

4/ 10 Wimbledon Combo @nataliedovenailartistry Can't decide on berries or Wimbledon hues? Opt for both with a cute combination manicure to draw attention.

5/ 10 Tennis Ball Tips @naileditbeauty Ensure your nails are the epitome of elegance with a hybrid tennis ball-lime green tip. Add a dotting of strawberries some a pinch of girlish glamour.

6/ 10 Zesty Lime Nails @mercurycreationss Inspired by the shocking hue of the tennis ball, this unmissable mani is perfect for brave beauty lovers. It's also giving big Brat Girl Summer energy.



7/ 10 Decorative Nail Art @nails.by.nikk Not keen on the neon tennis nails trend? Introducing petite, decorative nail art, spanning tennis rackets to strawberries, florals and champagne flutes.

8/ 10 Federer-esque French Tips @spellbound_nails_sd A French tip will ensure your nails always serve. Merge the iconic style with some on-trend tennis themes.

9/ 10 Tennis takes Minimalism @nailsbyrosie A dotting of detail is sometimes all you need to make an impression. These petite artworks are cute and chic in equal measure.