Hailey Bieber show's off her new 'mom manicure' whilst simultaneously announcing the birth of her son

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Baby Bieber is finally here!

Justin and Hailey Bieber shared the news of their first child's safe arrival on Instagram earlier this morning, Justin posting a seriously cute image of their baby’s foot with the caption “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

© Instagram / @justinbieber Jack Blues Bieber is set to be the most stylish baby on earth

Also included in the adorable photo is one of Hailey’s fingers which showcases her new ‘mom mani’ a simple yet classically chic French tip, perfect for new moms and fashion lovers alike.

Over the last few months (nine to be exact) Hailey has put pregnancy fashion on the map, constantly stepping out in a flurry of stylish looks, all of which accentuated her perfectly plump bump.

MORE: Kylie Jenner just debuted a new nail trend and it's totally unexpected

RELATED: Hailey Bieber brings back the iridescent manicure

From her itsy bitsy red mini dress and white t-shirt and dungaree combo to her lacey white YSL pregnancy announcement ensemble, throughout the whole time cooking her first son Jack, Hailey proved that pregnant or not her style game wasn’t going to take a back seat.

© Instagram @haileybieber Hailey is known for having ultra-cute manicures

As every it-girl knows, no outfit is complete without a freshly painted manicure and Hailey made sure to never miss a salon appointment with her go-to manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Her bold green mani is one of out favourites

Just a few months ago she shared a picture of herself sipping on a cup of tea, putting all emphasis on her intricately hand-painted blossom nails. Just a month or so before her blossom nail look, which had fans speculating whether or not her baby was going to be a girl, she made a case for glow-in-the-dark nails, sporting a bold neon hue to attend Coachella with her besties.

Hailey and her new mom mani is a simple yet elegant option which remains a popular style in the beauty world. Famed manicurist Julia Diogo formerly told H! Fashion that "Luxe, sheeny finishes exude understated splendour, and that look is set to continue to dominate, including the ‘Quiet Luxury’ manicure" and it comes as no surprise that the new mother is always on trend, even just days after giving birth.