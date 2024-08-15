Aperol Spritz nails are taking over the manicure realm

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Name a more iconic summer duo than a rooftop bar and an ice-cold Aperol Spritz… We’ll wait.

Perfectly timed for our next European beachside vacay, the beauty world has coined a new manicure trend, paying homage to the favourable and delicious Aperol Spritz.

© Instagram / @paintbyjaz Bold neon orange is also acceptable

Our go-to nail guru and H!Fashion beauty mogul Lydia Mormen is a huge fan of the new aesthetic, especially for those of us with a holiday booked. "Nothing screams summer to me more than an Aperol in the sunshine so I'd say this is the perfect holiday mani. It makes for a fun alternative to the usual vacay whites and corals that people usually opt for, and the neon orange really sparks joy. Your holiday nails are a great chance to try something new and fun and these will be going straight on my inspo list - now I just need to book the holiday!"

What are Aperol Spritz nails?

© Instagram / @iramshelton A subtle ombre effect is perfect for those who don't love a bold mani

Technically the the rules for the new mani aesthetic are barely nonexistent with the one and only rule being that they have to include a shade of orange. Whether you’re an ombre girly, a French tip fan or a classic block-coloured babe, the Aperol Spritz Nail options are quite literally endless.

How to elevate Aperol Spritz nails?

A few months ago both Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner made a strong case for hand-painted mini motifs on their nails, a cute way to add personality that can also be easily adapted to suit your style, including your love for a certain orange fizzy beverage.

© Instagram / @x.houseofbeauty This summer is all about having cute nails

As we all know, an Aperol Spritz isn’t complete without a chunky slice of orange, another cute motif which can be hand-painted onto a select few nails or all of them.

Whatever your preferred manicure poison this summer, we have it on good authority that an orange option will elevate any holiday on all accounts.