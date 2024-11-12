Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Megan Fox's baby announcement nails are peak 'cool mom'
Megan Fox attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 19, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida© Alberto Tamargo

Meghan Fox is officially pregnant with her fourth child and her manicure is giving major cool-mom vibes  

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
9 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox and her musician beau Machine Gun Kelly as they announce they are expecting their first child together. 

Though having a "normal" baby announcement was never on the cards for the couple (let’s not forget about the blood vile necklace) Megan made sure to declare the news in an ultra dramatic way. 

After deleting all her Instagram photos back in May, the statement Monday night feed post was made all the more monumental. 

This is her first child with fiancé MGK© @meganfox
This is her first child with fiancé MGK

In the image, Megan can be seen baring all, kneeling in a pool of dripping black liquid, with one hand covering her breasts and the other caressing her baby bump. For the professional image, Meghan wore her signature long brown locks down in a wet look style, while her flawless face card was made up with a subtle smokey eye and a lick of glistening lip gloss. 

Though we’re not even the slightest bit surprised at how extra the announcement was, it's the second image in her carousel that had our beauty-obsessed brains swooning. 

Megan Fox shares a close up of her pregnancy test© @meganfox
The actress and model is known for her eclectic fashion and beauty choices

Sharing an image of a pregnancy test that read "yes" Megan can be seen holding the test with a set of long acrylic french-tip nails, each adorned with giant diamanté accents. 

Justin Bieber shares an image of his new born sons foot© @justinbieber
Jack Blues Bieber is Hailey and Justin Bieber's first child together

Mom-manicures on a whole have been the talk of the town amongst the Hollywood elite for a while now, many favouring the classic french tip style. Hailey Bieber was seen leading the charge back in August, sharing the first image of her baby boy Jack Blue Bieber earthside with an adorable close up of her hand on his tiny foot. 

Margot Robbie welcomed her baby boy on October 17, 2024© Variety
Margot Robbie welcomed her baby boy on October 17, 2024

Not long after Justin and Hailey welcomed their baby boy, Margot Robbie was spotted at the Los Angeles Special Screening of her newest film, My Old Ass, styling a subtle nude-toned manicure with a skin-tight grey dress and her bump. 

Though it’s not confirmed how far along Megan is with her fourth child, it’s highly likely we’re about to see a whole lot of cool-mom beauty and fashion moments from the Transformers star and we simply can’t wait.

