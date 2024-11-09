Harper Beckham's 'cool-girl chrome' nails are on my manicure moodboard

It’s clear that Harper Beckham is stepping into the beauty spotlight, following in the polished footsteps of her mother, Victoria Beckham - a style icon and the mastermind behind a beauty empire as impressive as her fashion label.

In a recent Instagram post, the former Spice Girl shared a video of Harper showing off her latest manicure while debuting her mom’s new hand creams (more on those later).

Harper's almond-shaped, chrome manicure, had a soft pearlescent sheen

Harper’s nails, decked out in a frosty, chrome finish, are pure magic. This pearlescent, ice-inspired manicure has been “steadily gaining momentum over the past few seasons,” says Herefordshire-based manicurist Amy Burvill.

The youngest Beckham captured that wintry, glacial vibe that nail artists—and now we—can’t get enough of. Amy says her clients are loving “a pastel shade with a thin chrome coating to give a frosty appearance,” making this look one of the season’s biggest nail trends.

But it’s not just the colour that’s grabbed our attention; Harper’s nails were shaped in a soft almond style. This shape, which blends sophistication with a touch of edge, has become a go-to for A-listers like Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Nail artist Dian Mitchell notes that this shape is “chic, classic,” a staple for anyone seeking effortless sophistication.

Harper Beckham's nails featured a soft, pearly chrome finish

As Mitchell explains, this shape is beloved by her clients and fellow nail artists alike for its effortless appeal. The soft almond, combined with the hypnotic chrome finish, results in a look that’s understated yet striking, exuding the cool-girl vibe we’re all aspiring to capture.

For her on-camera moment, Harper kept it simple with a white tank top and gold jewellery: a dainty necklace, and two bracelets—one with tiny heart charms and another as a solid gold band. It’s a fresh, effortless look that reflects her blossoming personal style.

As for the hand creams; they dropped on November 7 in four of the VB brand’s signature scents: Portofino ’97 (a bright citrus-woody), Suite 302 (a rich, woody-amber), 21:50 Rêverie (a sultry amber-woody), and San Ysidro Drive (a calming woody-floral). Designed to be lightweight and fast-absorbing, these creams promise "optimal hydration." Harper Beckham as the next big beauty influencer? We’re so here for it.