Rita Ora's bizarre manicure is seriously cool-girl coded

Everything and anything that Rita Ora does, wears or is involved in, you can almost guarantee that it’s cool-girl-coded.

Whether it's her off-duty boxer shorts and crop top combo, crystal-encrusted on-screen gown or how she styles her luxurious curly mane, Rita is the definition of an It-Girl, which is why her newest manicure comes as no surprise.

Posting to her 16.2m Instagram followers this morning, Rita gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look into the process of how she achieves her statement salon nails.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita opted for an eclectic collection

Currently in Tokyo, Japan, Rita decided to treat herself to a multifaceted manicure, complete with various colours, metal piercing details and metallic silver accents.

Calling upon famed nail artist @britneytokyo, the same genius behind many of Paris Hilton and Harry Styles' most striking nail choices.

In a close up image shared to her story, Rita made a case for bizarre nail art. Each finger featured a different design, some with coloured gems and raised acrylic dots and spirals while others had intricately placed metal accents.

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita accessorised her manicure with a stack of diamond rings

No stranger to sporting a fun nail look, just last week she opted for a simple colourful look to host The Masked Singer US while just weeks before that she donned a deep burgundy-hue option to attend the Emmy Awards.

Rita’s new manicure debut comes just days after she announced a career milestone, joining Kylie Minogue on her upcoming North American Tension Tour which kicks off in March next year.

© Instagram/@ritaora For this years Emmy Awards Rita kept her manicure simple yet still on trend

When not staring on screen as The Queen of Hearts in Descendants: The Rise of Red, judging reality singing show The Masked Singer or spending half of her time in New Zealand with her Husband Taika Waititi, Rita can usually be found doing what she loves most, singing on stage to hundreds of thousands.

Come March next year, we can expect a series of enviable looks as she joins the Queen of Pop on tour, and our fashion and beauty-obsessed selves can’t contain our excitement.