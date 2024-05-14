Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Butter nails are this season's biggest manicure trend
Digital Cover beauty-trends

Butter nails are this summer's biggest nail trend

Dopamine dressing, but for your nails...

Lydia Mormen
Junior Beauty Writer
3 minutes ago
There's no denying that butter yellow is literally the shade of the summer. From slip dresses to celebrity tresses, the fashion elite are going wild for the dopamine inducing shade. 

As with most fashion trends, the coveted colour has officially made it onto our nails with Selena Gomez championing the happy hue back in March.

What are butter nails?

Unlike its canary yellow counterpart, butter yellow is more of a milky iteration. It's not as bright and loud, but it still evokes sunshiny feelings of optimism and happiness, which we'll never say no to. 

It's the perfect mani shade for those looking to inject a touch of colour into their look without having to worry about it clashing with their outfits, which can often happen with punchier shades. 

And don’t be put off if you usually find yellow a tricky colour to wear. The subtlety of the creamy shade is really what makes it stand out, and experimenting with warmer or cooler tones can help you find your perfect hue.

How to elevate a butter yellow mani

If you're looking to add a touch more elegance to your buttery mani then take inspo from the vanilla chrome trend that's taking over TikTok. Created by nail artist Alexandra Teleki (@thehotblend on Instagram) the trend has been going viral and uses a similar shade of creamy yellow but with an iridescent shimmer. 

"I mixed white and a drop of yellow together to create a creamy vanilla shade as a base and then mixed two chrome powders," explains Alexandra. "In the daylight it looks subtle and in the evening, when the light is a bit dimmer, it appears as a beautiful silvery shade which works well for special occasions."

It's the perfect manicure for brides to be and channels the old money aesthetic that doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon. 

