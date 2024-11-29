Cindy Crawford opened up about aging in the modelling industry - and it's so empowering

Despite its hiccups, the modeling industry has come a long way from the strict standards of the 90's. Gone are the days when turning 25 was the end of the line for your career - just look at Cindy Crawford. At 58-years-old, the iconic supermodel remains a force in the industry. But of course, as you age, there are still insecurities that can creep up on you, and Cindy shared her take on this in through an empowering message.

On Thursday 29 November, the iconic nineties supermodel shared an Instagram reel in collaboration with her beauty brand, Meaningful Beauty, alongside the caption, "@cindycrawford shares her thoughts on embracing age. She says, “In so many ways, getting older is its own gift."

In the video, Cindy looked at ease in front of the camera on a photoshoot. Her makeup appeared stripped-back and the wind flowed effortlessly through her tousled chestnut locks as a voice-over played. She said, "I think getting older is hard for everybody and I don't think being a model makes it any easier. In some ways, I think it makes it harder because you're ageing so publicly and in front of people."

© @cindycrawford Cindy says that embracing yourself as you age is the key.

The 58-year-old reminisced on how she felt on her 50th birthday. "I remember the build up to turning 50 was very intimidating for some reason that number really freaked me out," Cindy admitted. "There was this temptation to hide from that and just fade off into the sunset. I thought 'Wow, okay if i am afraid to get old in front of the camera to show people that yeah, I'm aging too - what does that message say to other women?'" She added, "Are we supposed to just hide are we supposed to be invisible?"

Cindy concluded, "I thought if I did hide that's one more voice telling women of a certain age that we should fade off into the sunset and i didn't want to be part of that. In so many ways, getting older is its own gift."

Her powerful message seemed to resonate with many people on the social media app, as her comments section was flooded with praise and admiration. One fan wrote, "Love that you are sending this message and such a smart and beautiful example of this celebration." Whilst another commented, "Brava! I absolutely love this! There’s nothing more beautiful than a woman embracing who she is. Age is just a number, spirit and soul is what determines how much life is in that number."

Thank you, Cindy, for sharing your inspiring outlook on life and ageing.