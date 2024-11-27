Simone Ashley just proved that less is more when it comes to A-lister makeup

Whether she's on our screens or on red carpets, Simone Ashley is usually in full glam. From her roles as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton to Olivia Hanan in Sex Education, she's best known for her intricate hair styles and bold matte lipstick looks. However, on her off-days, the British film star usually has many no-makeup days and embraces her natural beauty.

Simone did just that on Tuesday, posting an image of herself on her Instagram story. The Prada muse donned an oversized red jumper and was holding an adorable Frenchie - but it was her glowing skin that caught our attention.

In recent years, we've witnessed the rise of celebrities embracing their bare-faces. The most notable star is Pamela Anderson, who spearheaded the no-makeup movement on her WWD cover profile in February 2023. The photo shoot was a nod to a scene in her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, where she appeared without makeup. Since then, the Hollywood icon has appeared on red carpets and fashion shoots with radiant fresh skin.

© @simoneashley Simone embracing her no-makeup day off

In an interview with Stylist, the British It-girl opened up about why she prefers to spend her off-days bare faced and where her confidence has come from. "When I’m not working, I don’t wear that much make-up; I’ll put a little on if I’m going out for drinks with my friends, but most of the time, I wear minimal.” she revealed. "I also try not to wear makeup when I’m travelling, like on a train, plane or a car. Instead, I just put on a lip gloss – it always makes me feel a bit considered and polished.”

When she's not wearing makeup, the Sex Education actress has a key beauty tip to keep your skin glowing. Simone told the publication: “If I’ve not worn make-up the day before, I try not to wash my face. Maybe I’ll use some cold water at best. I try not to strip my skin of natural oils. My skin varies depending on the season, but I always put on a hydrating serum and a moisturiser in the morning.”

© Steve Granitz Pamela Anderson arrives bare-faced at the 2024 Governors Awards

In 2024, there has also been an increase in the minimalist beauty trend, also known as 'skinimalism,' which focuses on using fewer, high-quality skin-care products to achieve a glowing, simple stripped-back look. This trend is driven by a desire for simplicity, sustainability, and transparency in beauty products. Ultimately, it's all about embracing your skin's texture and natural beauty.

If Simone's radiant skin comes from embracing a less-is-more approach to skincare, we'll be hopping on said beauty trend asap.