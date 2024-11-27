Gracie Abrams just revealed her 'glass skin' hack - and it's only £60

This is a major PSA: Gracie Abrams has just dropped her secret to glass skin and it's so affordable.

When it comes to skincare, everyone's goal is to have glass skin. Think Hailey Bieber's glazed donut glam or Simone Ashley radiance. Basically, we all just desire that enviable lit-from-within glow. However, achieving this flawless look is not easy and is often down to finding the right products.

Gracie is known for her radiant complexion, and thanks to the American pop star, we might just have a new glass-skin beauty product to obsess over.

On TikTok, the pop princess posted a detailed GRWM and she shared her skincare routine. Of course, BeautyTok zoomed into all the products she used and stumbled on one unique bottle in particular. The singer dabbed the serum with a pipet all over her face and she was left with an instant shine. In the comments, fans were eager for the details. One person wrote," Omg, is this Gracie's glow serum?" Whilst another commented, "This serum is vegan and cruelty-free - I love her even more."

Gracie's instant radiance comes from a few drops of Isamaya Beauty's SKINLACQ, a triple hyaluronic glow serum. The beauty brand claims this serum is "glass skin in a bottle." In one universal, shimmer-free shade, the makeup-skincare hybrid can be used before makeup application to deliver the smoothest glide, or after makeup to add a natural-looking luminosity. The best part is, it's only £60.

© Dia Dipasupil Gracie Abrams dazzles at The 2024 Met Gala.

This beloved serum includes multi-functional emollients that lock in moisture and add translucent shine and bounce, it also has three different weights of Hyaluronic Acid to plump up skin. With this product, you can get a flawless shine all over you can apply it to your cheeks, eyes, and all over the face for a flushed, healthy sheen — like humidity, on tap.

If you didn't know, Isamaya French (the founder of Isamaya Beauty,) is perhaps the coolest makeup artist in London. With clients like Rihanna, Madonna and Kylie Jenner, her resumé is stellar. She's best known for creating that NSFW viral lipstick that took over our For You Pages last year. Basically, this unique beauty brand is always releasing viral celebrity-approved products.

Thanks, Gracie for yet another beauty product to add to the never-ending list ....