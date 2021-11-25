Cindy Crawford was getting thoroughly stuck into Thanksgiving on Thursday by whipping up a feast for her family.

MORE: Cindy Crawford's office in $7.5million home is filled with family memories

Instead of sharing a photo of the end result, as you might expect, the model posted a behind-the-scenes video of her meal preparation – and it's bound to be a little controversial. The clip showed Cindy wearing skinny jeans and a cream shirt with the sleeves rolled up as she prepared the turkey, stuffing cubes of butter inside the bird to pack it full of flavour before cooking in the oven.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Health and diet secrets from Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Lopez and more...

"She feels good!" she joked in the video, while her husband Rande Gerbe chuckled from behind the camera. She also added the caption: "Not my favourite pet of Thanksgiving."

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

READ: Cindy Crawford twins with daughter Kaia Gerber as pair reunite for red carpet

While some of Cindy's followers might take inspiration from her tasty meat dish, others might find the clip a little off-putting – we're sure it will look better once it's cooked!

The model stuffed butter inside the turkey

Another clip showed a pot full of grated carrots and onions next to a bag of cubed stuffing, which we imagine will provide plenty of food for a family celebration with Cindy and Rande's children, Preston, 21, and Kaia, 19.

The videos revealed another glimpse of Cindy's kitchen inside her home in Malibu, which is reportedly worth $7.5million. It has white worktops with matching cupboards and silver handles, while the wooden floors keep the room very neutral.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerbe likely celebrated the holiday with their children

Cindy previously told Architectural Digest the kitchen is her favourite room of the home.

"Where we live in Malibu, that's our main house, we have a kitchen/family room," she explained. "And no matter what, that's where everyone wants to be. Because if you're hungry, there's food there, there's a TV. We have a super comfy sofa and two chairs with swivels. What I love about that room is it just brings everyone together."

MORE: Kate Middleton's hearty family diet at home with Prince William and their children

Read more HELLO! US stories here