Hailey Bieber just revealed the secret to her enviable glowing skin

PSA: Hailey Bieber has just revealed her detailed step-by-step skincare tutorial. Get your notepads ready...

Hailey has become famous for her 'glazed-donut' glam. Every time she debuts a new look, beauty lovers rave about how radiant she appears. But many forget that the key to a flawless base or 'glass-skin,' starts with a solid skincare routine.

In a TiTTok video titled: 'The current quick routine,' Hailey gave fans a quick peak into her skincare must-haves. Of course, the American It-girl used a number of products from her own beauty brand, Rhode Skin, but she also applied a product we haven't seen her use before.

© @nailsbyzola Hailey Bieber is known for her glazed, radiant skin.

She appeared on screen giving comfy-chic in an oversized butter-yellow knit jumper and a thick white headband. In true Hailey Bieber fashion, she still managed to keep things glam and acessorised her casual look with chunky gold earrings. We also couldn't help but notice that her signature 'cinammon-roll' nails were back on show after a brief switch-up to baby blue 'dirty-martini' nails for her 28th birthday.

Hailey Bieber's current skincare routine

The first step in beauty muse's skincare routine is, of course, to cleanse. In the clip she used the Rhode 'Pineapple Refresh,' which is a refreshing balm-to-lather daily cleanser. She rubbed the product into her skin and after leaving it to soak in, she swiped it off using a warm face cloth. The beauty brand claims that this cleanser will leave your skin "clean, soft, and bouncy post-rinse."

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber's radiant natural glow.

Next, she used Rhode's viral 'Glazing Milk Toner,' a lightweight essence that boosts barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration. Milk toners are currently having a moment and this one has become a beloved staple in many people's routine, including Hailey's. In the video she patted the toner all over her face before moving on to the next step.

Hailey used a non Rhode product for her penultimate step. Naturally, #BeautyTok were quick to notice the first product that wasn't her own. One TikTok user commented: "Hold on what was that other product." Whilst another commented: "It looks like SkinCeuticals but which serum is it?" As a beauty obsessed team, H! Fashion can confirm that she used a few drops of SkinCeuticals' 'P-Tiox,' an advanced peptide anti-wrinkle serum for the face.

Finally, the beauty brand owner applied her newly released 'Barrier Butter,' an intensive moisture balm for deep hydration overnight. It helps strengthen the skin barrier and seals in moisture.

So, if you want to achieve flawless skin like Hailey, it might just be possible now...