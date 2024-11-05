Cindy Crawford celebrates alongside model son Presley in sleek dress

Fashion runs through the Crawford-Gerber veins, which, considering family matriarch Cindy’s iconic career in the industry, comes as no surprise whatsoever.

On Monday, the Nineties supermodel was hosted at the Haute Living celebration at Casa Tua in Miami, Florida. For the after hours event, the mother-of-two slipped into a navy midi dress complete with a frontal halterneck structure and a fluid silhouette.

She wore her dark caramel hair down loose with a subtle side parting and opted for a radiant beauty blend, centering a rose-hued lip, a touch of blush and a bronzed finish.

© Getty Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attended the Haute Living Celebration at Casa Tua in Flordia

Cindy was joined by her eldest child Presley, brother to model Kaia Gerber. For the mother-son outing, the 25-year-old sported a simple black long-sleeve top, black trousers and white sneakers, adding his go-to black frames to the classic aesthetic.

Kaia may arguably be in the spotlight more often than Presley due to her modelling career and relationship with Austin Butler, yet her older brother has also had his fair share of public attention.

© Getty Kaia and Presley have both forged careers in modelling

Born on July 2, 1999, Presley very much grew up in the spotlight due to his family's high-profile status. Like his Valentino muse sister, Presley followed in his mother’s runway-ready footsteps and pursued a career in modelling, appearing in campaigns for major fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain.

He also garnered attention for his personal life and artistic pursuits. The 25-year-old has a distinctly edgy aesthetic, characterised by tattoos and punkish dress which sets him apart from the clean-cut, all-American image often associated with the Gerber family.

His tattoo choices, including a controversial "misunderstood" face tattoo, have sparked considerable media attention.

Outside of modelling, Presley is a keen photographer, often sharing his work on social media. He’s often pictured alongside his girlfriend Isabella Jones - who is also a model.