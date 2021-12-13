The Christmas party beauty look that will take you from desk to disco

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas party season is well and truly upon us. You may have your outfit and accessories sorted, but what about your beauty look? Celebrity MUA, Hannah Martin – the mastermind behind Princess Eugenie's wedding day makeup – shows us a day-to-night party look that is so simple to follow yet guarantees stunning results.

Follow Hannah's step-by-step guide which she has contributed to our Christmas Digital Issue, guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon.

"Taking your day look from desk to disco needn't be complicated," Hannah tells HELLO! "You can elevate even the most simple of makeup looks in just a few simple steps. Here I show you how to create a simple but impactful smoky eye with just a few products from your makeup bag."

1. Perfect your daytime base to see you through the night with a little concealer. Focus on the eyes, chin and forehead.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible More Than Concealer in Biscuit, £9.99. Boots

2. Take a soft eyeliner pencil through the waterline and along the top and bottom lash line and blend to create the base for your smoky eye.

3. Blend a deep shadow all over the lid over your day eye makeup and buff up into the crease of the eye to build depth of colour.

Huda Beauty Wild Obsessions Jaguar Palette, £22.50, Feel Unique

4. Apply a slim line of Lash Adhesive eyeliner at the root of the lashes. By far the easiest way of applying lashes at your desk!

Lash in a Flash, £15, Look A Million

5. Place a set of lashes into the adhesive for easy, immediate drama. Blend into your lashes with a little mascara top up.

Ardell Wispies Lashes Demi Wispies Black, £4.12, Look Fantastic

L'Oréal Paris Air Volume Mega Mascara, £7.65, Look Fantastic

6. Add luminosity to the higher points of the face: brow bone, cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and inner corner of the eye.

Glow-To Highlighter, £13, Ciate

7. Finish with a slick of Lip Gloss.

Natural Lip Perfector 08 Plum Shimmer, £18.50, Clarins

