Best beauty stocking fillers for major festive indulgence

Forget gold, frankincense and myrrh, the only gifts we're lusting after this year are beauty related.

Actually, on second thought, given the historic usage of both frankincense and myrrh in perfumery, we reckon the baby Jesus was actually onto something.

There's no denying the pure excitement of receiving one standout showstopper present, but what truly makes our hearts sing come the 25th is the thrill of finding a beauty gift or two hidden within the depths of our stocking.

What is the purpose of the holiday season if not for getting all glammed up and then indulging in our skincare routines to take the post-party edge off.

Miniature versions of cult classics, must-have shimmery shades and the like would be extremely well-received if they were lying under our tree come Christmas morning. (Hint, hint.)

How we chose:

Gift-worthy: Giving (or indeed receiving) the gift of festive glamour this Christmas has never been easier since there are so many excellent products to choose from this season. All our selections have been carefully selected by Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Aaliyah Harry, spanning from makeup and skincare to nails and fragrance - and are practically guaranteed to go down a treat with your lucky recipient.

Giving (or indeed receiving) the gift of festive glamour this Christmas has never been easier since there are so many excellent products to choose from this season. All our selections have been carefully selected by Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Aaliyah Harry, spanning from makeup and skincare to nails and fragrance - and are practically guaranteed to go down a treat with your lucky recipient. Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a stocking filler in your price range. We've selected this season's best beauty gifts, with prices starting at £12.00.

Hello! Fashion shares the best stocking fillers for beauty obsessives:

Best Beauty Stocking Fillers Sacred Mist Cosmoss Kate Moss' wellness-beauty brainchild Cosmoss has come up with a beautifully hypnotising scent in the form of its 'Sacred Mist'. Orange flower is layered over a curious Bacchic, slightly Midsummer Night's Dream-esque, blend of oak moss and cedarwood and I'm here for it. The stocking-appropriate 30ml size is perfect for spritzing while on the go. £68.00 £61.25 AT HARRODS

P-TIOX Skinceuticals P-TIOX is SkinCeuticals latest innovation, an advanced peptide anti-wrinkle serum for your skin. If you could get smooth skin without the botox needles, wouldn’t you? That’s what SkinCeuticals’ promises: smooth skin without any syringes. At 30ml, this is the perfect stocking filler this Christmas. £130 AT SKINCEUTICALS

Under The Mistletoe Cracker Bloom & Blossom Dehydrated, weathered lips are no match for Bloom & Blossom's 'Nourishing Lip Balm'. The formula is super simple, containing only four ingredients: coconut oil, passionflower oil, glycerin and its hero, lanolin. I've used mine probably every day since the weather took a turn, and my lips are miraculously soft, a big deal coming from a serial chap sufferer. £12.00 AT BLOOM & BLOSSOM

Alface Soap Claus Porto Nothing beats the vintage glamour of solid soap in my book, and Portuguese heritage brand Claus Porto is one of my all-time favourites for gifting. The Art Deco packaging never fails to knock me for six, and this year I'd be thrilled to receive its 'Alface' scent, an energising blend of white blossom, bergamot and neroli. £15.50 AT JOHN LEWIS

Lid Lustre in 'Velvet' If you love a flash of shimmer on the eyes, you need give Victoria Beckham Beauty's single-pot eyeshadows a whirl this Christmas. Super pigmented and a breeze to apply (pack it on with your ring finger and build accordingly), I'm devoted to 'Velvet', a gorgeous, dirty gold. £33.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY

True Velvet Lip Colour Lisa Eldridge Beauty The 25th is incomplete without a standout red hue - I don't make the rules. I personally favour creamy, stay-all-day formulas and so, this year I'm hoping to receive 'Velvet Ribbon', a rich, pillar box red by Lisa Eldridge, housed in elegant gold casing. £27.00 £24.30 AT LIBERTY

Le Vernis Chanel Pay tribute to one of the Wise Men's original gifts with a twinkly gold mani. Reformulated this year, Chanel's 'Le Vernis' polish is infused with camellia eco-ceramides for maximum nourishment and I adore the celestial warmth of 'Phénix'. £29.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

Huile Prodigieuse Nuxe An icon in skincare form, Nuxe's award-winning 'Huile Prodigieuse' is one of the best multi-purpose products to grace the beauty landscape. Light, non-greasy and fast-absorbing, its utterly delectable orange blossom and magnolia scent simply screams holiday - the ideal gift if your recipient is heading off for some winter sun. £20.00 £16.00 AT M&S

Ritual of Hamman Body Scrub Bar Rituals Rituals is a cult skincare brand, and this body scrub bar formed with eucalyptus and argan oil is designed to give a traditional Turkish Hamman treatment from your own home. Made with 92% natural ingredients and using biodegradable scrubbing particles, you'll be looking after the planet as well as your skin. £14.00 AT RITUALS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.