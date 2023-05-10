Sofia Richie's wedding manicurist reveals 2023’s biggest bridal nail trend

Everything you need to know about wedding manicures according to an expert

In case you weren’t in the know Sofia Richie's wedding was the unofficial royal wedding of 2023.

From her 'quiet luxury' pre-nuptial wardrobe to her spectacular Chanel clad big day and even her honeymoon 'fits - the internet has been obsessing over every detail, including her simple nude manicure. “The clean girl aesthetic is carrying over into bridal manicures, the notion of enhancing your natural beauty,” Sofia Richie’s wedding manicurist Georgia Rae tells Hello! Fashion.

MORE: Shop Sofia Richie's exact honeymoon wardrobe

RELATED: Sofia Richie's manicurist reveals her exact wedding nail polish, and it screams ‘Quiet Luxury’

Luckily for us Georgia gave Hello! Fashion a step-by-step tutorial on how to achieve Sofia’s bridal nail colour. But of course, we wanted more, so we spoke to Georgia about what other wedding manicure trends we need to look out for in 2023 and the ultimate guide to wedding nails.

What is the biggest bridal manicure trend you are noticing at the moment?

“I feel like short nails are having a moment again. I’m noticing brides asking for their nails to look natural but still ‘done’ so neat cuticles, a soft shape that suits the hands, a sheer nude that blurs any imperfections and makes the nails look super healthy followed by a glossy top coat.”

“I’m also noticing a real trend in milky manicures for brides so those soft, slightly transparent white shades such as OPI Funny Bunny.”

"A fluffy, snuggly, perfectly polished white for your neutral polish needs. Sheer coverage, perfect for layering or wearing alone. OPI's signature ProWide brush delivers an even application of polish and prevents streaks. Our nail polish sets with no lamp needed."

£14.90 FROM BOOTS

MORE: Nicola Peltz takes style cues from Sofia Richie's honeymoon wardrobe

RELATED: Pastel tip nails: 10 ideas to inspire you this spring

What colour should nails be for a wedding?

“In my opinion wedding nails should be paired back and allow the dress and ring to do the talking,” explains Georgia, “You want to look like the best version of yourself on your wedding day so a sheer nude that compliments your skin tone is such a chic and elegant look.”

© CoffeeAndMilk Georgia is a fan of the classic wedding manicure

What are the best nail polish shades for brides?

“My go-to colours for achieving this look are OPI Baby Take A Vow, OPI Put It In Neutral and OPI Passion I love to mix colours to create a custom shade as well.”

What is the best routine to make sure your nails look good for your wedding day?

“In the weeks and months leading up to the big day I would establish a hand care routine. I would use an exfoliating scrub every other day, I recommend the Jo Malone Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub but any scrub with a coarse texture would work well.”

"Luxuriously revitalising, Vitamin E Body Treatment Scrub sloughs away dry surface skin cells to help retexturise and remove environmental pollutants from the skin. Non-abrasive sugar particles gently exfoliate to reveal radiant-looking skin and a more youthful glow."



£80.00 FROM JO MALONE

“I would also moisturise your hands and apply cuticle oil regularly throughout the day and especially as the final step in your evening routine to allow the products to work overnight. If you keep this up your hands and nails will be looking youthful and glowy for the big day.”

What hand cream is best for brides?

“I recommend the Clé De Peau Beauté Hand Cream. This comes in a handy size for popping in your handbag and also contains SPF for use during the day.”

"A powerful SPF18 hand cream, infused with skin-conditioning benefits and a gentle floral scent." £70.00 FROM LOOK FANTASTIC

What cuticle oil is best for brides?

“For cuticle treatment I recommend the Dior Crème Abricot for evening use and the L’Occitane cuticle oil for topping up on the go.”

How many days before the wedding should you get your nails done?

“If you’re opting for normal nail polish I would have them done the day before or the morning of.”

“If you’re opting for gel polish they’re not going to chip so you could go a little longer before the wedding but I wouldn’t go any longer than 2 days before as you want them to look as fresh as possible.”

© Rebecca Munroe Manicurist & Minimal Nail Artist Georgia Rae

Should fingernails and toenails match on your wedding day?

“This is totally your prerogative and can be quite a divisive question. I find people are either in the ‘matching’ or ‘non-matching’ camp, I personally am a matcher or if I have different colours they’ll at least have similar tones but so many of my brides have gone for totally different shades.”

“For Sofia Richie Grainge for example I applied an opaque pink-white shade on her toes for her wedding day and a sheer pink-white on her hands so they were different shades but still tied in beautifully together.”

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.