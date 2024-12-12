How to achieve Selena Gomez’s elegant 'sheer' engagement nails

Congratulations are in order for beauty muse, Selena Gomez. The golden girl just announced her engagement to record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco.

In true Hollywood fashion, the Rare Beauty founder shared the exciting news on Instagram with a single snap of her hand, and on her ring finger, a diamond encrusted oval gem sparkled in the light. She captioned the post simply, "Forever begins now." The post went viral with fellow celebrities and fans flocking to congratulate the happy couple.

Whilst the ring looked fabulous, we couldn't help but notice her classic elegant manicure. Selena's nails were a light sheer pink and really leaned into the 'naked mani' trend from this summer. Typically, this is achieved by using sheer pinks, nudes and beige tones for an understated yet stylish feel. The emphasis of this chic mani moment is about simplicity, with smooth, glossy finishes that look effortless yet sophisticated. ICYMI: There has been an uptick in celebrities from JLo to Hailey Bieber steering away from bold nail art in favour or natural hues that ooze 'Quiet Luxury.'

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez shows off her engagement ring and natural manicure

Who is the nail artist behind this viral image? Of course, it's Selena's trusted A-list manicurist, Tom Bachik. Tom is the go-to nail artist for most of Hollywood's elite from Jennifer Lopez to Margot Robbie. In a detailed Instagram story, he shared a breakdown of his design. The Emilia Pérez actresses elegant manicure was powered by the delicious hues of Chanel. The nail expert used the stunning pale pink shade 'Ballerina' to achieve her 'your-nails-but-better' sheer effect and the Le Gel coat for a glossy finish.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez exudes happiness in engagement announcement post

This engagement news is just another exciting moment for the It-girl. Just days before, it was announced that she is a first-time Golden Globe nominee for her standout role in Emilia Pérez. Selena posted the same nail design in a 'matchy-matchy' moment with fellow golden Globe nominee, Ariana Grande, at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, hosted in partnership with Chanel and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In a Instagram story, the American actresses showed off their similar opaque nail art. Whilst Selena kept it simple, Ariana had a similar pinky nude hue but added some glamour with a thick french tip.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande show off their 'mathcy-matchy' moment

If you're looking for a low maintenance design with less upkeep, replicate Selena's sheer engagement nails for a timeless mani moment.