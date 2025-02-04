Princess Kate is reviving the millennial side part that ruled the late 2000s

For years, the middle part has dominated the hair scene, with Gen-Z firmly declaring it the gold standard for a chic look. The side part was deemed as uncool as jet black eyeliner. But as beauty trends are cyclical, the style that ruled the late 2000's is making a comeback—and none other than Princess Kate is leading the way.

The Princess of Wales has always been a subject of beauty admiration, with her signature bouncy blow-dry becoming synonymous with modern royal glamour and setting trends across the world. Though she has experimented with different hairstyles over the years, from layered curtain bangs to sleek buns and centre parts, her recent return to the side parting has caught our attention. As always, where Kate leads, many follow.

At the end of last year, we noticed that the mother-of-three wore her chestnut brown tresses with her signature bouncy curls and a swooping side style at a few festive events; from the Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey to the The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance ceremony.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Kate wears the millennial side parting at the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey © Visionhaus/Getty Images The Princess of Wales sports the swooping side style at Wimbledon 2024

But that wasn't the first time she returned to the millennial hair do. During the summer at Wimbledon, she brought the throwback style to centre court paired with a striking deep purple dress. It's clear that the parting is being re-embraced by her for its face-framing effect and timeless elegance, proving that some classics never truly go out of style.

One could say this is a nod to her late 2000s hair do's. Before her life in the royal spotlight, Princess Kate preferred a deep side part often featuring effortless side bangs tucked behind her ears.

© Getty Images Princess Kate's 2007 signature hair style.

This trend has also started bubbling beyond royalty and onto the red carpet, with celebrities such as Zendaya, and Dua Lipa all opting for deep side partings at major events. Unlike the middle parting, which can sometimes be unforgiving, the side sweep has a more natural, lived-in feel. It’s no wonder so many people are making the switch back.

If you’re inspired to follow in Prince William's wife's footsteps, the good news is that the side parting is so easy to achieve. Start by finding your natural part—often, this is where your hair naturally falls when brushed back. For a dramatic effect, create a deep side part with a tail comb and use a volumising spray to add lift.

With Princess Kate embracing the side parting, it’s safe to say the style is back in the spotlight. Whether you opt for a subtle side sweep or a deep, dramatic part, this trend is set to define 2025. After all, if it’s good enough for royalty, it’s good enough for us.