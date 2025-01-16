5 epic beauty tips we've learnt from Princess Kate

When you think of the phrase, "She is beauty, she is grace," for many people, the Princess of Wales is one of first people that comes to mind. Despite having a busy royal schedule and being a mother-of-three, Princess Kate is always the epitome of beauty perfection.

Over her many years in the royal spotlight, we've learnt so much from her about how to present yourself but there are five specific beauty lessons that stand out.

1) Invest in your skincare

Every time we see Princess Kate at a royal appearance or walk about, her skin is always radiant. This just confirms that healthy, glowing skin truly matters. It has long been rumoured that she is a fan of rosehip oil - especially the organic version by Triology. This oil has a lot of benefits, it helps fade dark spots, has inflammatory properties, and can help soothe dry skin. No wonder she always shines...

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales always opts for natural soft glam makeup

2) Keep your nails minimalist and neat

Princess Kate's manicures are always natural and sophisticated. We never see bright colours or abstract designs on her nails. Whilst this might be her individual style, it's also part of royal protocol. If we look back at the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana's nails, they always favoured a classic shade. The former monarch's reported go-to shade was Essie's 'Ballerina,' a pale pink. Whereas the beloved Princess always reached for a frosted french tip design.

On her wedding day, the mum-of-three wore a mixture of Bourjois' '28 Rose Lounge,' a nude shade that mimics an opaque shine once applied, and Essie's '423 Allure', a sheer white hue. Since then, Princess Kate has made this her signature.

© Getty Images Kate Middleton opted for glowing skin and a pink nude manicure shade at the Royal Wedding. © Essie Princess Kate used Essie's nail polish in the shade 'Allure' to create a perfect bridal manicure pink shade for her wedding day. £8.99 AT BOOTS

If we look at the hot A-list manicures right now from Selena Gomez to Zendaya, minimalist-chic is in and is just confirmation that Princess Kate was always ahead of the trends.

3) Don't underestimate the power of a bouncy blowdry

If Princess Kate has her hair down, you can bet she's just had a silky blow-dry. Her signature voluminous curls are an essential and are always compliment her glamorous outfits. Even when she does choose an slick updo, there is never a hair out of place.Those shiny brunette tresses are never seen untamed.

© Getty Images Princess Kate is known for her signature bouncy blow-dry © WireImage Even when the Princess of Wales sports an updo, her hair is still perfect

Although the former duchess has played with hair styles, from bangs to buns, the royal family are strict about hair colour and don't encourage straying away from your natural hue. This is no problem for the royal as her locks are always a perfect two-toned chestnut brown.

4) When in doubt, natural makeup always prevails

The former duchess' every move is photographed, but she always manages to look stellar. This is mostly because of her rigorous skincare routine but it is also elevated by her natural lit-from-within soft makeup looks.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales' makeup is always polished and rosy toned

When Princess Kate adds some colour to her glam, it's always subtle but makes an impact. She tends to opt for pale pink toned blush on the apples of her cheeks and lipstick to add a rosy flush. Sometimes with makeup, less is more.

5) Ponytails can be chic

Believe it or not, ponytails can be divinely chic. Princess Kate manages to make ponytails look incredibly versatile and sophisticated. She styles them at royal engagement with curled ends or slicked back at sporting events. If you thought ponytails were only reserved for lazy days, you were mistaken.