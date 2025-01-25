I have Princess Kate's Sézane trousers, and here’s how I’ve been styling them

When the Princess of Wales stepped out for an under-the-radar visit to Finlay & Co, the ultra chic opticians located in London’s trendy Notting Hill, all eyes were on her effortlessly chic outfit.

Among her wardrobe of polished staples, one item stood out: her grey 'Martin' wide-leg trousers from Sézane. The French fashion brand had already cemented its reputation for dressing It-girls and tastemakers, even before getting its most recent royal stamp of approval.

These high-waisted, wide-leg beauties boast the kind of versatility and sophistication that define Princess Kate's style. "Sézane is, above all, a story of life and the lives of those who write it," explains Morgane Sézalory, founder of the label.

© Chris Jackson The Princess has donned the Sézane trousers previously, including during a visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub in 2023

On closer inspection it turns out they’re also practically identical to my own grey wool Sézane trousers, which I snagged a few seasons ago. Naturally, this revelation sparked a mix of excitement and smug self-satisfaction. They have become a cornerstone of my wardrobe, proving that classics are far from boring. From '90s nostalgia looks to nights out, they’ve carried me through a variety of occasions. Here’s how I’ve been styling mine lately…

How To Style Princess Kate's Grey Wool Trousers:

© @nataliesalmon Look 1: 1990s Nostalgia Cue the boy band soundtrack because these trousers just time-traveled to the '90s. I styled them with a denim duster coat - because oversized outerwear was basically an essential back then - chunky knit, and a beret. (Clueless meets Paris exchange student energy.) To lean into the ’90s feel, swap the jumper for a cropped turtleneck or a vintage band tee, and trade chunky boots for platform loafers. Styling tip for grey wool trousers: Stick to a neutral palette (denim blues, whites, and greys) and play with layering—because nothing screams '90s like slightly too many clothes worn at once.

© @nataliesalmon Look 2: Winter Chic Wool trousers are winter’s best-kept secret—they’re polished yet warm enough to brave the chill. I paired them with a fair isle knit sweater (instant après-ski vibes) and a tailored blazer to give the whole look some structure. Don’t forget a great pair of ankle boots for practicality and to balance out the wide-leg silhouette (wet cobblestones wait for no one). Styling tip: Tuck in the sweater slightly at the front to define the waist.

© @nataliesalmon Look 3: Cocktail Hour Who says these trousers can’t party? I’m a firm believer that tailored pieces belong in the nightlife rotation. For cocktail hour, I styled them with a cropped shirt for an office siren-inspired aesthetic and added Manolo Blahnik kitten heels. These trousers shine when paired with dramatic silhouettes, so look for tops with asymmetry, bold patterns, or interesting textures. If crop tops aren’t your thing, a fitted turtleneck for a more modest vibe. Styling tip: Play with proportions—high-waisted trousers love shorter tops or tucked-in options.

So, while Princess Kate's wardrobe might seem like a distant dream, these trousers offer a small (and surprisingly accessible) taste of royal style. And if you ask me, there’s nothing better than a piece that lets you feel a little regal while remaining entirely yourself.