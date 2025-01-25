I have Princess Kate's Sézane trousers, and here’s how I’ve been styling them

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I have Kate Middleton's Sézane trousers, and here’s how I’ve been styling them
This collage combines four images showcasing Sézane's "Martin" grey trousers. Kate Middleton models them in a polished sweater-vest look, while Natalie Salmon styles them in three ways: a '90s-inspired denim and beret outfit, a chic black-and-white preppy blouse pairing, and a close-up of the trousers highlighting their elegant tailoring.© H! Fashion

From ‘90s nostalgia looks to nights out, they’ve carried our Editor through a variety of occasions...

Natalie Salmon
Editor
2 minutes ago
When the Princess of Wales stepped out for an under-the-radar visit to Finlay & Co, the ultra chic opticians located in London’s trendy Notting Hill, all eyes were on her effortlessly chic outfit. 

Among her wardrobe of polished staples, one item stood out: her grey 'Martin' wide-leg trousers from Sézane. The French fashion brand had already cemented its reputation for dressing It-girls and tastemakers, even before getting its most recent royal stamp of approval. 

These high-waisted, wide-leg beauties boast the kind of versatility and sophistication that define Princess Kate's style. "Sézane is, above all, a story of life and the lives of those who write it," explains Morgane Sézalory, founder of the label.

BRACKNELL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives for her visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub, in the Lexicon Shopping Centre, on October 04, 2023 in Bracknell, England. The Princess was there to hear about the work the organisation has been doing to support those who have arrived in the local area from Ukraine as a result of the ongoing conflict. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Chris Jackson
The Princess has donned the Sézane trousers previously, including during a visit to Vsi Razom Community Hub in 2023

On closer inspection it turns out they’re also practically identical to my own grey wool Sézane trousers, which I snagged a few seasons ago. Naturally, this revelation sparked a mix of excitement and smug self-satisfaction. They have become a cornerstone of my wardrobe, proving that classics are far from boring. From '90s nostalgia looks to nights out, they’ve carried me through a variety of occasions. Here’s how I’ve been styling mine lately…

How To Style Princess Kate's Grey Wool Trousers: 

Natalie Salmon poses in a mirror selfie wearing Sezane trousers paired with a frilly blouse, a long denim coat, black boots, and a white beret, blending Parisian chic with vintage flair in a cozy setting.© @nataliesalmon

Look 1: 1990s Nostalgia

Cue the boy band soundtrack because these trousers just time-traveled to the '90s. I styled them with a denim duster coat - because oversized outerwear was basically an essential back then - chunky knit, and a beret. (Clueless meets Paris exchange student energy.) To lean into the ’90s feel, swap the jumper for a cropped turtleneck or a vintage band tee, and trade chunky boots for platform loafers. Styling tip for grey wool trousers: Stick to a neutral palette (denim blues, whites, and greys) and play with layering—because nothing screams '90s like slightly too many clothes worn at once.

Natalie Salmon enjoys a hot drink outdoors, styled in Sezane trousers, a festive Fair Isle sweater, a tailored grey coat, and white sneakers. The backdrop features sparkling Christmas trees and cobbled streets, exuding cozy holiday vibes.© @nataliesalmon

Look 2: Winter Chic

Wool trousers are winter’s best-kept secret—they’re polished yet warm enough to brave the chill. I paired them with a fair isle knit sweater (instant après-ski vibes) and a tailored blazer to give the whole look some structure. Don’t forget a great pair of ankle boots for practicality and to balance out the wide-leg silhouette (wet cobblestones wait for no one). Styling tip: Tuck in the sweater slightly at the front to define the waist.

At a cocktail bar with a "Periodic Table of Cocktails" chalkboard, Natalie pairs the Sezane trousers with a cropped, striped wrap shirt and black kitten heels, adding sophistication to her evening ensemble.© @nataliesalmon

Look 3: Cocktail Hour

Who says these trousers can’t party? I’m a firm believer that tailored pieces belong in the nightlife rotation. For cocktail hour, I styled them with a cropped shirt for an office siren-inspired aesthetic and added Manolo Blahnik kitten heels. These trousers shine when paired with dramatic silhouettes, so look for tops with asymmetry, bold patterns, or interesting textures. If crop tops aren’t your thing, a fitted turtleneck for a more modest vibe. Styling tip: Play with proportions—high-waisted trousers love shorter tops or tucked-in options.

So, while Princess Kate's wardrobe might seem like a distant dream, these trousers offer a small (and surprisingly accessible) taste of royal style. And if you ask me, there’s nothing better than a piece that lets you feel a little regal while remaining entirely yourself. 

