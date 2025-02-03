JLo's ‘iced chai latte’ manicure under sultry gloves was the Grammys most subtle beauty moment

When it comes to the Grammys, Jennifer Lopez will always have one of the most memorable looks of all time. Who could forget her iconic 2000s red carpet look when she channelled a bronzed-glam goddess wearing that plunging Versace gown?

For the 2025 Grammys, the Unstoppable actress stepped it up again with another five-star beauty moment. Although she turned heads in her sculptural Stephane Rolland two-piece, we're focusing on the beauty detail that was hidden. Beneath her jet-black velvet gloves was a manicure that was simply to die for.

For the star-studded evening, the Waiting For Tonight singer opted for coffin-shaped nails with medium length but the main event was the nude cat-eye shimmer design. Enter your next nail obsession: the 'Iced Chai Latte' manicure.

© @jlo Jlo's nude cat eye manicure was hidden beneath her full-length gloves

It wasn't until she had a quick costume change for the afterparty into a bedazzled jumpsuit, pink fuzzy coat and matching diamond jewellery that we actually saw the sparkly nails on full display.

Of course, her mani moment was created by none other than Tom Bachik. Tom and JLo are long-time beauty collaborators and he is the genius behind her viral 'Chocolate Cherry' nails from last month.

To create the look, the manicurist prepped her nail beds with Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set. Then he used his own Click Colors Magnet Gel nail polish in the shade 'Iced Chai' and 'Super Clear.' The most important part of a manicure is cuticle maintenance and Tom created a lavishing cuticle cocktail with La Mer's Renewal Oil and Hand Treatment to finish.

© @jlo Jlo's stunning "Iced Chai Latte" manicure © @jlo Jlo dazzled with soft glowing glam and a high ponytail

Cat eye manicures are currently still having a moment and according to expert nail, Julia Diogo they will only continue to dominate nail trends this year. "Cat eye manicures will be huge," Julia tells H! Fashion. "It’s all about the holographic and reflective manicures at the moment, which will definitely follow into the new year. Hailey Bieber was recently seen sporting the trend in an orangey-brown shade." Cat eye nails are marked by a subtle metallic line that runs diagonally across the nail, giving it a dimensional, reflective quality similar to a cat's eye.

If you're itching for a change from deep winter hues, take inspiration from the singer's 2025 Grammys mani to your salon and bring on the nudes.