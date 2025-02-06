Rita Ora just nailed the slicked back bun and sheer outfit trend

Rita Ora is a constant beauty inspiration. Ever the beauty chameleon, the Anywhere singer constantly switches up her glam.

Who could forget her iconic ice blonde mullet and matching bleached brows at the Fashion Awards? Or when she matched her crystal eyeshadow to her bustier corset during her judging stint on The Masked Singer US?

However, since the start of the year, Rita has embraced a more natural glam and her recent Instagram pictures prove that low-key makeup and hairdos are here to stay for 2025.

© @ritaora Rita posed in the sun-kissed snaps with bronzed glam and nude nails

On Thursday, the beauty muse posted a carousel of images putting on a very leggy display, and we couldn't help but notice her perfect slicked-back bun. Her short blonde locks were styled cleanly out of her face, emphasising her gorgeous facial structure and glowing skin.

Whilst the messy bun was on top during the 2010s, the 2020s have been all about the sleek bun, and there are many famous faces who have donned this sophisticated style; from Hailey Bieber to Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. It's become a staple of the rising 'Clean Girl' aesthetic and is normally styled with a middle parting and a tight grip that looks incredibly chic.

© @ritaora Rita Ora perfects the slicked back bun hairdo

However, Rita put her own effortless spin on the style by leaving out the parting and pulled each hair back for a sleek look. The stylish hairdo matched her cosy vibe as she paired the bun with a casual black off-the-shoulder see-through shirt.

As for the rest of her glam, the singer went for a bronzed sun-kissed look. Her skin was glowing, thanks to regular facials from Keren Bartov, her trusted facialist who always gives her a red carpet-ready glow. Keren's A-list clientele also includes Lilly Collins and Kim Kardashian. The Typebea co-founder also opted for bushy sculpted brows and nude palette glam. She added a flush of soft pink hues across her eyelids and on her lips for a subtle touch of colour.

If like Rita, you want to give your tresses a break from complicated hairstyles, try this simple style for an effortless look.