Rita Ora’s stunning XL ponytail is truly award-worthy

On Wednesday night, the final episode of the The Masked Singer US aired for viewers overseas. Even though we missed out on the show, luckily we were still treated to all the glamour.

British It-girl, Rita Ora, delivered with yet another award-worthy look fit for a finale. Whilst the Anywhere singer has continuously delivered a beauty masterclass during her time as a judge on the series, she clearly saved the best for last with a jaw-dropping XL ponytail.

Her blonde locks were slicked up in a sky-high, voluminous ponytail with soft, cascading waves. To secure the dramatic style, a handful of braided extensions were wrapped around the updo allowing the waves to flow freely, which elevated the look even further.

© @ritaora Rita dazzled at the finale of The Masked Singer

If you look closely, this hairdo is very Barbara Eden-esque. Over 50 years ago, the American actress made her signature mark on the hit 1960s sitcom I Dream of Jeannie with her high ponytail. In the comedy show, her blonde locks were always worn in a high topknot and usually wrapped in a silk pink headpiece. After seeing Rita's eye-catching do, it's clear that her tresses were a retro nod with a modern twist.

© Getty Images Barbara Eden stars in 'I Dream of Jeannie' in 1967.

She shined bright with a striking silver sequined gown featuring a plunging neckline and bold cut-outs at the waist. The metallic finish and intricate detailing created a futuristic vibe. Accessories like statement earrings and a delicate diamanté necklace enhanced the look without overpowering it.

As for makeup, the beauty muse opted for a bold smokey eye with metallic tones, which complemented the shimmer of her dress. Her brows were sharply defined, and her skin glowed with a radiant, dewy finish. To complete the look, a nude, glossy lip tied the entire look together seamlessly.

© @ritaora Rita Ora's sky-high ponytail screams 1960s.

During her time as a judge on The Masked Singer US, the pop star has delivered look after look. At the start of the month, Rita matched her metallic pink eyeshadow to her dress. Last month, she channelled Hollywood glamour, pairing a bold red lip with a matching mini dress. For an iridescent look, she called on her go-to stylist Pippa Atkinson to source her a love-heart shaped bodice mini, a pair of drop-down chunky crystal pearl earrings and a matching over-the-top necklace at the start of the series.

Now that the popular singing competition show is over, we're going to miss Rita's constant stream of beauty inspo. Yet, we eagerly await what the singer has in store for us next.