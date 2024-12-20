Rita Ora is the latest star to nail the slicked-back bun - and wow

The humble slicked-back bun will always remain a timeless hair style, and Rita Ora has just mastered it.

The Your Song singer posted a stunning selfie to her Instagram story embracing minimalist glam and fresh skin. In the snap, the pop star had a bronzed, dewy complexion with a glowing finish, defined by subtle contouring. Her brows appeared bold yet natural and were softly groomed, whilst her eye makeup was minimal, with a focus on a clean, natural look. To tie the makeup together, the It-girl's lips were defined with a neutral nude shade and a glossy finish.

However, the stand out of this effortless glam is Rita's slicked-back updo that is styled cleanly out of her face, emphasising her gorgeous facial structure and glowing skin.

© @ritaora Rita shared the stunning sleek hair do with her Instagram followers

This enviable style is a far cry from her usual daring hairdos on star-studded red carpets or as a judge on The Masked Singer US. As Christmas arrives, it's clear the British pop star is resetting and giving her locks a break.

Whilst the messy bun was on top during the 2010s, the 2020s is all about the sleek bun, and there are many famous faces who have donned this sophisticated style; from Hailey Bieber to Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. It's become a staple of the rising 'Clean Girl' aesthetic and is normally styled with a middle parting and a tight grip that looks incredibly chic.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber stuns with her signature slicked-back bun

However, in recent months we've seen more variations of the classic 'do on the red carpet. At the 2024 Governors Awards, Golden Globe nominated actress, Selena Gomez styled her locks with a side parting and baby hairs, which was offered a chic twist on a classic style.

In the picture, the Masked Singer US judge also donned a strapless white top and accessorised with bold gold statement hoop earrings, paired with layered necklaces. One featured a simple chain and another with small diamonds, adding elegance and a touch of sparkle for her low-key ensemble.

If like Rita, you want to give your tresses a break from complicated hair styles this festive season, try this simple style for an effortless look.