Rita Ora's 'milk-bath' nails are a chic twist on a classic manicure

Rita Ora has just inspired yet another manicure trend.

In the beauty world as the seasons change, so do the colours. This winter has been defined by dark-berry, 'cinammon-roll' and chocolate brown hues. However, the British pop-star has brought back a spring/summer manicure trend and we are obsessed. Enter: 'milk-bath' nails.

Milk-bath nails are an artistic portrayal of the beloved and unique beauty spa treatment. Once you leave a milk bath, your skin is left smooth and soft as silk. However, milk-bath nails don't actually require stepping into the bath-tub, the design is just inspired by the soft, dreamy look of it it.

This dreamy design have become celebrity approved, after famous faces like Jennifer Lopez, Nicola Peltz-Beckham and Kim Kardashian showcased them during the warmer months. It's often chosen by beauty enthusiasts due to it's delicate and natural aesthetic, combining subtlety with a touch of luxury. Milk-bath nails are the perfect choice for those who want a unique yet low-maintenance manicure.

On Instagram, Rita shared a carousel of images that showcased her mani-moment to her story and tagged the artists. The It-Girl assembled an A-list-approved mani and pedi squad for this chic design. British nail artists Harriet Westmoreland and Milly Mason were the genius duo behind the design. It sounded like Rita was waiting to jump on this trend for a while as she captioned the story, "Finally, I love them."

The Anywhere singer's nails are a soft, almond shape - which was made popular this year by Hailey Bieber. Each nail featured a semi-translucent, milky white base with a glossy finish. This neutral polished look is minimal yet sophisticated and a chic twist on a classic manicure. Trends like these make perfect sense as the semi-sheer colour suits all skin tones, just like the 'French-fade' nail trend, which was an ombre twist on the classic French manicure.

© @ritaora Rita Ora poses in a white bustier corset and matching skirt set

It's no surprise that the milky trend has now translated to nail art, let's not forget the recent popularity of milky, hydrating serums (or skin milks) in skincare - we're looking at you Rhode Glazing Milk and Ilia The Base Face Milk.

If you want to elevate this mani-moment, many variations of milk-bath nails have emerged, from adding pastel or gold glitter accents to layering intricate designs under the milky base for a personalised twist.

If you're looking for a mani-moment that will ooze understated sophistication, take Rita's milk bath design to your next nail appointment.