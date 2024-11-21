Rita Ora's shoulder-length shaggy bob is a 70s throwback

It's official: the shaggy bob is what all the cool girls are wearing this winter.

Nothing quite stops us in our tracks like an unexpected beauty throwback look and British pop star, Rita Ora, has done just that. The It-Brit provided us with yet another iconic glam moment during her stint as a judge on the Masked Singer. Rita revived a beloved 70s hair trend - a shoulder-length shaggy bob.

Bobs and nostalgic hairstyles have been all the rage in 2024 and with this look, Rita has proved that textured, grunge hairstyles are still just as popular. Variations like the shoulder-length shaggy bob with wispy bangs or the choppy layered bob with messy waves are especially trending, as they offer versatility and work well for different hair textures and face shapes. The fringes—whether feathered or full—blend seamlessly with the layers, creating a soft and flattering frame for the face.

On Instagram, Rita posted a carousel debuting her striking new look. She opted for bold glam to compliment the dramatic new do. In another 'matchy-matchy' ensemble, Rita matched her purple eyeshadow, enhanced by jet-black mascara, with a bejewelled purple evening gown.

© @ritaora Rita Ora's daring 70's style hair-do

Rita's hair is wet and tousled with long, layered strands. Her strawberry-blonde highlighted locks were styled in a shaggy effect, enhanced by blunt-cut micro bangs that sit just above the eyebrows, adding an edgy touch. This style exudes a mix of grunge and modern elegance.

In the comments, fans flocked to praise her daring new look, with many comparing her hairstyle to Grammy-winning singer, Miley Cyrus. One comment said, "It's giving Miley," whilst another replied, "This hair is FIRE."

Rita Ora changes her hairstyles more than we change our sheets so, we wouldn't be surprised if this is a temporary wig —considering she only just debuted a mermaid-esque long crimped hairstyle.

Rita isn't the only celebrity to lean into this 70s shaggy style. In the recent Skims X Dolce & Gabbana campaign, Kim Kardashian debuted a similar nostalgic hair-do. In the high-fashion shoot that wowed beauty and fashion lovers, celebrity hairstylist, Jake Gallagher, gave her a shag style complete with choppy micro bangs.

If you're looking for a reason to make a dramatic hair switch-up for party season, consider this your sign and embrace your inner Rita.