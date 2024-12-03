Rita Ora's daring mullet was the most surprising beauty look from the Fashion Awards 2024

There are some beauty looks that will be remembered for years to come - and Rita Ora's Fashion Awards mullet is one of them.

On Monday 2 December, the stars gathered at the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate the the biggest night in the British fashion calendar. The red carpet saw an array of dazzling beauty looks from Alexa Chung's bold red lip to Simone Ashley's choppy bangs and Julia Fox's avant-garde glam. However, the standout ensemble of the night came from the Anywhere singer.

The British pop star walked onto the red carpet looking unrecognisable in a Primark pinstripe three-piece suit. She not only revived 80s power dressing but also the most popular hair-do of the decade with a daring mullet. The It-girl wore her wore her usual long blonde locks in a bleach blonde voluminous, textured quiff with a sleek finish at the sides. The blonde tone added dimension, while the tousled height at the crown created a rockstar-inspired effect. The back length kept the look balanced and modern, giving it a mullet-like edge.

The genius behind Rita's Fashion Awards mullet is none other than hairstylist to the stars, Rio Sreedharan, AKA @rio_hair, whose clients include Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne. His star-studded resume proves that and it's easy for the visionary to create a viral head-turning hair do.

© Samir Hussein Rita Ora looks unrecognisable at The Fashion Awards 2024

The rest of her bronzed glam was crafted by none other than Isamaya Ffrench. One glance at her glossy bronzed-toned copper lip and we knew it had to be the work of the celebrity makeup artist and founder of cosmetic brand, Isamaya. The singer's complexion was also luminous and well-prepped, showcasing a dewy, radiant finish. Her eyes were subtly defined with a soft smokey liner and full lashes, drawing attention to the dramatic brow and eye area.

Soft contouring enhanced the cheekbones, with a touch of warmth tying the look together. To further highlight the edgy mullet, she dyed Rita's brows blonde to match her hair and brushed the hairs up for a natural yet striking appearance.This glam combined elements of avant-garde fashion with a nod to the boldest decade in modern fashion history.

How to achieve Rita Ora's Mullett at the Fashion Awards 2024

© Gareth Cattermole Rita Ora's viral 80's mullet and bronzed-toned glam.

If you want to go out-of-the-box and completely switch up your style - perhaps you could try the Rita-approved mullet.

Celebrity session stylist Alice Theobald previously told H! Fashion: "The secret behind nailing the polarising 80s cut boils down to texture. Apply a voluminous mousse to freshly washed hair and blow dry using a hairdryer with a diffuser attachment."

Alice advises: “Add texture using a small round brush – I like to tweak the look by going in with an iron to boost the dishevelled, undone look by taking random sections and piecing them out with a flick.”