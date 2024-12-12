Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Critics Choice Awards: see the full list of film nominations for 2025
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez© Universal / Netflix

Chelsea Handler will host the ceremony in Santa Monica in January

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
26 minutes ago
With Hollywood's awards season just around the corner, the biggest stars of Tinseltown are preparing to hit the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards next year. The ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on January 12, with Chelsea Handler taking on hosting duties for the third year in a row. 

But which stars have been nominated? See the full list below...

BEST ACTRESS

  • Cynthia Erivo – Wicked 
  • Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez 
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste – Hard Truths 
  • Angelina Jolie – Maria 
  • Mikey Madison – Anora 
  • Demi Moore – The Substance
Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked© Universal Pictures
Cynthia Erivo is nominated for her portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked

BEST ACTOR

  •  Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
  • Daniel Craig – Queer
  • Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
  • Hugh Grant – Heretic

BEST PICTURE

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Anora
  • The Brutalist 
  • Conclave 
  • Dune: Part Two 
  • Emilia Pérez 
  • Nickel Boys 
  • Sing Sing
Emilia Perez
Emilia Perez is nominated for Best Picture

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Yura Borisov – Anora 
  • Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain 
  • Clarence Maclin – Sing Sing 
  • Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown 
  • Guy Pearce – The Brutalist 
  • Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Danielle Deadwyler – The Piano Lesson 
  • Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor – Nickel Boys 
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked 
  • Margaret Qualley – The Substance 
  • Isabella Rossellini – Conclave 
  • Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST DIRECTOR

  •  Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 
  • Sean Baker – Anora 
  • Edward Berger – Conclave 
  • Brady Corbet – The Brutalist 
  • Jon M. Chu – Wicked 
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance 
  • RaMell Ross – Nickel Boys 
  • Denis Villeneuve – Dune: Part Two
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya pictured in Dune Part Two© Warner Bros. Pictures
Denis Villeneuve is nominated for Best Director for Dune: Part Two

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

  •  Anora 
  • Conclave 
  • Emilia Pérez 
  • Saturday Night 
  • Sing Sing 
  • Wicked

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

  • Alyla Browne – Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 
  • Elliott Heffernan – Blitz 
  • Maisy Stella – My Old Ass 
  • Izaac Wang – Didi 
  • Alisha Weir – Abigail 
  • Zoe Ziegler – Janet Planet

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • Sean Baker – Anora 
  • Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David – September 5 
  • Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold – The Brutalist 
  • Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain 
  • Coralie Fargeat – The Substance 
  • Justin Kuritzkes – Challengers

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez 
  • Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - Wicked 
  • Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley – Sing Sing 
  • RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes – Nickel Boys 
  • Peter Straughan – Conclave 
  • Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts – Dune: Part Two

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  •  Jarin Blaschke – Nosferatu 
  • Alice Brooks – Wicked 
  • Lol Crawley – The Brutalist 
  • Stéphane Fontaine – Conclave 
  • Greig Fraser – Dune: Part Two 
  • Jomo Fray – Nickel Boys
Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Granda is Glinda in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu© Universal Pictures
Wicked is nominated for Best Cinematography

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia – The Brutalist 
  • Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked 
  • Suzie Davies – Conclave 
  • Craig Lathrop – Nosferatu 
  • Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff – Gladiator II 
  • Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau – Dune: Part Two

BEST EDITING

  • Sean Baker – Anora 
  • Marco Costa – Challengers 
  • Nick Emerson – Conclave 
  • David Jancso – The Brutalist 
  • Joe Walker – Dune: Part Two 
  • Hansjörg Weißbrich – September 5
Denzel Washington is nominated for Gladiator II © Photo Credit: Cuba Scott
Denzel Washington is nominated for Gladiator II

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

  • Lisy Christl – Conclave 
  • Linda Muir – Nosferatu 
  • Massimo Cantini Parrini – Maria 
  • Paul Tazewell – Wicked 
  • Jacqueline West – Dune: Part Two 
  • Janty Yates, Dave Crossman – Gladiator II

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

  • Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 
  • Hair and Makeup Team – Dune: Part Two 
  • Hair and Makeup Team – The Substance 
  • Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount – Wicked 
  • Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White – Nosferatu 
  • Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier – A Different Man

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould – Gladiator II 
  • Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk – Wicked 
  • Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer – Dune: Part Two 
  • Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs – Better Man 
  • Visual Effects Team – The Substance 
  • Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

  • Flow 
  • Inside Out 2 
  • Memoir of a Snail 
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl 
  • The Wild Robot

BEST COMEDY

  • A Real Pain 
  • Deadpool & Wolverine 
  • Hit Man 
  • My Old Ass 
  • Saturday Night 
  • Thelma

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

  • All We Imagine as Light 
  • Emilia Pérez 
  • Flow 
  • I’m Still Here 
  • Kneecap 
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig
The Deadpool & Wolverine poster© Instagram
Ryan and Hugh star in Deadpool & Wolverine

BEST SONG

  • “Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl – Miley Cyrus 
  • “Compress / Repress” – Challengers – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross 
  • “El Mal” – Emilia Pérez – Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Camille 
  • “Harper and Will Go West” – Will & Harper – Kristen Wiig • “Kiss the Sky” – The Wild Robot – Maren Morris 
  • “Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez – Selena Gomez

BEST SCORE

  • Volker Bertelmann – Conclave 
  • Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist 
  • Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot 
  • Clément Ducol & Camille – Emilia Pérez 
  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers 
  • Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

