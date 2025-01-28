Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week's best beauty moments: From Jenna Ortega to Nicola Coughlan

Paris Haute Couture's Fashion Week 2025 wasn't just about the runway looks— the front row was equally as captivating with a beauty masterclass from celebrity attendees. Beyond the shows, A-listers delivered some of the most striking looks of the season.

From bold, sculptural hairstyles to luminous, glass-like skin, the front row was packed with inspiration. Red lips made a triumphant return thanks to Jenna Ortega's Dior SS25 Haute Couture glam paired with ultra-sleek hair, while experimental eye makeup—think metallic foils, glitter and graphic liner—also had a moment. Natural, minimalist beauty also appeared with several stars opting for glowing, barely-there makeup at the Schiaparelli frow, letting their features shine through.

When it comes to hair, intricate braids, chic pixie cuts and effortless waves stole the show. Venus Williams' detailed braided pattern was a glorious sight, and stood out amongst the crowd. Whilst pop star Dua Lipa even paired her chestnut brown tresses with a playful hair accessory that made a statement and was hard to miss.

Whether showcasing timeless Hollywood glamour or pushing the boundaries of avant-garde artistry, these stars set the tone for the next wave of beauty trends, making every appearance a moment to remember. Through this epic display, the A-list have just reminded us why Paris remains the epicentre of style and beauty.

1/ 8 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Jenna Ortega - Dior SS25 Haute Couture Show Wednesday actress, Jenna Ortega, dressed in a gothic glam all-black ensemble to the Dior SS25 show - but her bold lip pulled our attention. By opting for a crimson red shade, her minimalist ensemble was instantly elevated.

2/ 8 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Kylie Jenner - Chanel Women's Haute-Couture SS25 Big mane energy! Kylie Jenner stepped out at Chanel Women's Haute-Couture show with effortless jet black voluminous waves. Under her shades she opted for matte glam and nude lips.

3/ 8 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Nicola Coughlan - Dior SS25 Haute Couture The Bridgerton actress made a statement with a classic black smoky eye that allowed her piercing blue eyes to pop. As for her hair, effortless waves framed her face for a cool, chic look.

4/ 8 © JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock Megan Thee Stallion - Giambattista Valli Megan Thee Stallion brought the heat with full glam, featuring a black winged eyeliner and sharp contoured cheeks. The rapper teased her copper locks, only showing a few inches under her sheer hood, with a 1920s swooped curl slicked onto her forehead.

5/ 8 © WireImage Gabrielle Union - Schiaparelli Gabrielle Union looked fierce at the Schiaparelli show as she embraced the bob life. The actress opted for a voluminous pixie cut with a soft, feathered layers. The polished yet effortless hair do enhanced her overall glam, perfectly complementing her daring sheer dress.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Dua Lipa - Chanel Women's Haute Couture SS25 Dua Lipa slicked her hair back in a chic half-up-half-down style for Chanel's SS25 show. She elevated the look with beauty's hottest hair accessory - an oversized black velvet hair bow.

7/ 8 © David Fisher/Shutterstock Venus Williams - Dior SS25 Haute Couture Show Venus Williams dazzled with an intricate braided patten at the Dior show. She paired her head-turning locks with enviable radiant skin, a dewy base and subtle glam.