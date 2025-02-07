Critics Choice Awards 2025 best dressed celebrities: From Joey King to Zoe Saldaña

Awards season is now in full swing and tonight, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards returns to Barker Hangar in Santa Monica - and what a show it's going to be. The ceremony honors the finest in cinematic and television achievement and typically, the winners are the most accurate predictor of upcoming Academy Award nominations.

This year, comedian Chelsea Handler will host the awards show for the third consecutive year and she has a star-studded panel of guest presenters alongside her; from Orlando Bloom to Kristen Bell, Lupita Nyong’o and many more.

As for the gongs, Conclave and Wicked take the lead this year having earned 11 nominations each. In addition to Best Picture, Wicked are also up for Best Ensemble, whilst cast mates Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande earned nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. Conclave collected nods for Best Picture and Best Acting Ensemble.

As much as we love seeing who gets the top prize, the best part of our night is always dissecting the style of Hollywood's elite on the glittering red carpet. Last year, the celebrities put an a first class fashion display. Margot Robbie stole the show with a custom Balmain off-the-shoulder dress adorned with a 3D red roses. Whilst Dua Lipa kept the crimson theme alive matching her strapless Prada gown with her reddened mane.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best Critics Choice Awards 2025 looks, straight from the red carpet...

© Getty Images Joey King Joey King proved that sometimes simplicity is key with a custom Miu Miu white and black floaty gown. She paired the classic ensemble with simple accessories including a silver watch and diamond studs.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Zoe Saldaña The Golden Globe winning Emilia Pérez actress made sure all eyes were on her in this bold, red silk gown. Featuring a square neck, drop hem and stunning crimson shade, Zoe stole the show.

© Getty Images Sara Foster Flowers seem to be a recurring theme on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet, but Sara Foster put her own spin on the floral accessory. She wore a green glitzy Monique Lhuillier tube dress with 3D flowers and feathers splashed across the gown.

© WireImage Jackie Tohn The Nobody Want's This actress brought goddess glam to the red carpet wearing a gold sheer halter neck floor length dress. She kept accessories simple opting for small diamond studs.

© Getty Images Myha'la Herrold Industry actress Myha'la Herrold set the tone with a sheer silk dress adorned with flowers in a halter neck style. This look screamed early 2000s



© Getty Images Jeff Goldblum We can always count on Wicked's Jeff Goldblum to give us a 007 suit moment. The actor wore a smart grey and black blazer featuring a 3D graphic design that almost looked like an optical illusion. We can always appreciate an out-of-the-box style moment.

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Melanie Zanetti For Melanie Zanetti, simplicity was key. She wore a stunning, soft baby blue gown with a cut out featuring a rose embellishment.



© Getty Images Zoe Ziegler Zoe Ziegler wore a classic two piece black pinstripe suit with a matching bow tie. But the star of the show was her chic handbag - a black dog shaped mini bag.

