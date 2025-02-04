New York Fashion Week AW25:The best-dressed guests and celebrities

Just when we thought we had a second to come up for air from all the seriously stylish It-Girl ensembles currently flooding the catwalks, city streets and red carpets right now, New York Fashion Week has other plans.
Kicking off officially on Thursday, February 6th, New York Fashion Week AW25 will see style realms' most notable names flock to the Big Apple once again, donning a selection of sartorially stylish looks worthy of a gold medal.
As expected, a few famed names jumped the gun on the celebrations, including Marc Jacobs, who threw an after-dark soiree to follow his off-schedule runway show titled ‘Courage’ on Monday night with a star-studded guest list in attendance.
Without further ado, we give you the very best dressed guests and celebrities currently in New York right now.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Nicky Hilton Rothschild took a leaf out of her sister Paris' book for the occasion, styling a dreamy bejewelled twinset and pair of platform Kiki Boots together before finalizing the look with a mini satin Louis Vuitton clutch bag.
Nara Smith
Nara Smith oozed 60s glamour in a dreamy satin baby blue mini dress and kitten heel combo. To tie the whole look together, she wore her brunette locks in a messy updo with face-framing fringe pieces.
Ella Grace Mendelsohn
Ella Grace Mendelsohn made an incredibly strong case for double denim outside the Marc Jacobs show, accessorising to perfection with a socks and heel combo.
Isabelle Allain
Everyone's favourite social media fashion girl, Isabelle Allain (@izzipoopi) styled a cosy autumnal-inspired look for the night. Pairing together a pink and white layered knit with a tweed mini skirt, knee-high socks and chunky black shoes.
Charlotte Groeneveld
Giving a whole new meaning to 'oversized knit' Charlotte Groeneveld wore a canary yellow option from Marc Jacobs with a grey skirt and block heels to attend the Marc Jacobs 2025 Runway Show at New York Public Library.
