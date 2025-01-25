Kate Moss oozes elegance in silky mini dress at Milan Fashion Week

And so, the fashion month festivities begin.

A Marmite time of the year for those working in the industry - as the stress and chaos of the season unfolds, we bear witness to the most coveted fashion icons on the planet gracing the front rows and influencing our seasonal sartorial wishlists.

At Milan Fashion Week's men's shows, British icon Kate Moss stepped out at Dior Homme's autumn/winter 2025 catwalk, giving one of her most iconic looks an indie-sleaze makeover.

The supermodel stunned in a silky, pale pink mini slip dress that exuded effortless elegance, featuring a sultry fold at the neckline revealing a black lace underlayer and a fluid silhouette.

© WireImage Kate Moss wore a mini shirt dress to the Dior Homme show

The mini is a flirty take on her signature midi slip dress - the 90s It-girl classic design that Kate became synonymous with. From bridal ivory to sultry black hues, she's taught us how to style the slinky silhouette for over 30 years.

The design of the dress she wore this Milan Fashion Week combines the allure of a slip dress with the structure of a shirt dress, characterised by its button-down detail running along the front. Wearing an open shirt as an outer layer was a 2000s indie sleaze favourite, often in the form of plaid flannel shirts that combined lumberjack casual with a carefree feel.

© Getty Images She layered her look with a dramatic fluffy coat

She paired the unique piece with skyscraping black heels featuring a hammered nail effect at the heel which complimented the lace trim of her undergarment, and lashings of gunmetal jewellery, adding to the grungey edge of her look.

She wore a dramatic black textured jacket to shelter herself from the Italian January chill, giving her ensemble an extra touch of fashion week glamour.

Kate has officially put satin pink on the map for the upcoming spring season, and we're so here for it.