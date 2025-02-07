Lila Moss recreates mum Kate’s most iconic moment in sheer slip dress

Shy and retiring wallflower types might want to skip this trend altogether, but it looks like naked dresses are firmly on the agenda for 2025, as demonstrated to perfection by Kate Moss’ model daughter Lila at a party in New York.

Lila headed to restaurant Lucien for a dinner in honour of Tish Weinstein’s new book How to Be a Goth in an on-brand lacy look.

Lila was undoubtedly channeling her supermodel mum in a sheer black lace maxi dress, teamed with some itsy-bitsy underwear.

© WWD via Getty Images Lila Moss at The Lucien in New York

It would be remiss not to mention possibly Kate’s most iconic style moment ever, attending an Elite Models party in 1993 wearing a completely sheer silver slip dress.

Kate skipped the bra and opted just for a tiny pair of pants, and under the flash lights of the paparazzi cameras, fashion history was made.

© Getty Images The iconic shot of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in 1993

Much like her mum, Lila opted for natural, undone makeup and loose, flowing locks.

Fellow nepo-baby Apple Martin also sported a sheer lace dress for an NYFW party this week, so Lila is in good company.

Fashion’s barometer for dressing scantily veers up and down in line with the nation’s mood. While Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was certainly responsible for the bulk of the headlines coming out of this year’s Grammys awards in her naked dress (we use the word ‘dress’ in the loosest sense here), other celebs on the red carpet also opted for scant coverage.

© FilmMagic Chrissy Teigen at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen’s Christian Siriano dress was comprised of sheer panels running up and down the star’s body, layered over the particularly saucy bits but still very revealing nonetheless.

Florence Pugh has also long been a fan of wearing sheer pieces on the red carpet and Bella Hadid has dabbled in the trend too.

So buckle up reader, it looks like 'Naked Dresses' aren't going anywhere in 2025.