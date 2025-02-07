Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lila Moss recreates mum Kate Moss's most iconic moment in sheer slip dress
Lila Moss recreates mum Kate Moss's most iconic moment in sheer slip dress
The image features a young woman, Lila Moss, standing in a chic, dimly lit restaurant. Lila is wearing a stunning black lace dress that epitomizes elegance and boldness. The floor-length dress is sheer, intricately patterned with a delicate leopard-inspired design, revealing a black bodysuit underneath that provides subtle coverage. Her long, blonde hair cascades down her shoulders in natural waves, complementing the outfit’s effortless glamour. She leans casually against a column, exuding confidence, with one hand resting on her hip and the other hanging relaxed by her side. The background shows a lively restaurant scene, with people engaged in conversation at candlelit tables, framed by vintage wall decor and an overall warm ambiance.© WWD via Getty Images

Lila Moss recreates mum Kate’s most iconic moment in sheer slip dress

Brace yourself reader, it looks like 2025 is the year of the 'Naked Dress'

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Shy and retiring wallflower types might want to skip this trend altogether, but it looks like naked dresses are firmly on the agenda for 2025, as demonstrated to perfection by Kate Moss’ model daughter Lila at a party in New York

Lila headed to restaurant Lucien for a dinner in honour of Tish Weinstein’s new book How to Be a Goth in an on-brand lacy look. 

Lila was undoubtedly channeling her supermodel mum in a sheer black lace maxi dress, teamed with some itsy-bitsy underwear.

The image features a young woman, Lila Moss, standing in a chic, dimly lit restaurant. Lila is wearing a stunning black lace dress that epitomizes elegance and boldness. The floor-length dress is sheer, intricately patterned with a delicate leopard-inspired design, revealing a black bodysuit underneath that provides subtle coverage. Her long, blonde hair cascades down her shoulders in natural waves, complementing the outfit’s effortless glamour. She leans casually against a column, exuding confidence, with one hand resting on her hip and the other hanging relaxed by her side. The background shows a lively restaurant scene, with people engaged in conversation at candlelit tables, framed by vintage wall decor and an overall warm ambiance.© WWD via Getty Images
Lila Moss at The Lucien in New York

It would be remiss not to mention possibly Kate’s most iconic style moment ever, attending an Elite Models party in 1993 wearing a completely sheer silver slip dress. 

Kate skipped the bra and opted just for a tiny pair of pants, and under the flash lights of the paparazzi cameras, fashion history was made. 

A candid photograph of two iconic supermodels at an exclusive event, exuding effortless glamour and bold style. On the left, Kate Moss wears a daring, sheer metallic silver slip dress that shimmers under the light, with thin, delicate straps and a minimalist design that reveals a black undergarment. Her natural makeup, lightly flushed cheeks, and loosely styled hair frame her bright, radiant smile, capturing a youthful and carefree elegance. On the right, her companion opts for a strikingly different look, wearing a form-fitting black lace mini-dress with semi-sheer panels, highlighting her figure with intricate detailing. Her sleek, straight hair adds to the sophisticated allure, while her minimal jewellery and classic black heels complete the ensemble. The wooden-panelled background lends a retro and intimate atmosphere, enhancing the charm of this iconic fashion moment.© Getty Images
The iconic shot of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell in 1993

Much like her mum, Lila opted for natural, undone makeup and loose, flowing locks. 

Fellow nepo-baby Apple Martin also sported a sheer lace dress for an NYFW party this week, so Lila is in good company.

Fashion’s barometer for dressing scantily veers up and down in line with the nation’s mood. While Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori was certainly responsible for the bulk of the headlines coming out of this year’s Grammys awards in her naked dress (we use the word ‘dress’ in the loosest sense here), other celebs on the red carpet also opted for scant coverage. 

A breathtaking red-carpet moment featuring a couture gown that fuses avant-garde artistry with high-fashion drama. Chrissy commands attention in a sheer black gown with an intricately structured corset-inspired bodice, designed to contour and enhance her silhouette. The dress flows into a voluminous, multi-layered train, crafted from textured fabric that ripples elegantly along the carpet, exuding timeless luxury. The off-the-shoulder neckline and architectural accents lend a modern sophistication, balanced perfectly by her sleek, chin-length bob hairstyle and glowing complexion. She keeps accessories minimal, allowing the gown's bold design to take centre stage. The backdrop showcases the MusiCares Fire Relief branding and Grammy emblems, symbolising the event’s significance in both fashion and culture while complementing the striking aesthetic of her ensemble.© FilmMagic
Chrissy Teigen at the 2025 Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen’s Christian Siriano dress was comprised of sheer panels running up and down the star’s body, layered over the particularly saucy bits but still very revealing nonetheless. 

Florence Pugh has also long been a fan of wearing sheer pieces on the red carpet and Bella Hadid has dabbled in the trend too. 

So buckle up reader, it looks like 'Naked Dresses' aren't going anywhere in 2025. 

