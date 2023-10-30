2024 beauty trends to have on your radar

Cast your mind back to Fashion Month, because we're about to get ahead in the beauty department.

The SS24 runways delivered range, that's for sure.

Enchanting roses, waist-cinching corsets, gothic bows, Olympic-standard metallics and the return of the peplum, all in the same breath.

But which accompanying hair and makeup looks are on the rise? These are the beauty trends to get to grips with ahead of next year.

Hello! Fashion shares the beauty trends to have on your radar for 2024:

90s Nostalgia

© Getty Helmut Lang SS24

It's giving future footballing legend, and honestly, we're here for it. Nostalgia was in the air at Helmut Lang where models graced the runway in zig-zag hairbands, and we even spied some slender, black versions at Tibi.

And there's more. Turning back the clocks with a retro bob is apparently the subject of much internal debate. "'Should I, should I not... cut my hair in an asymmetrical short bob?' This has been the most frequently asked question on both my personal and brand's Instagram," reveals Parisian hair guru and founder of Blab'hair Noa Souffir. "I suspect the Beckham documentary will have long-lasting effect in 2024."

Glassy Side Partings

© Getty Valentino SS24

Deep side partings are on the up, with clean, gel-slicked styles having emerged as one of SS24's key hair trends. There is scope for experimentation – smooth, holiday-esque hair (brushed back, then to the side) à la Valentino, or starker, more clear-cut parting lines at Hermès – but the finish is clear: high-shine or the highway.

Get Red-y

© Spotlight Gucci SS24

Fiery red dominated the AW23 runways, and it appears there's more where that came from. The striking hue is set to run over into spring, but in plusher, deeper tones. This was reflected in next season's beauty looks, including jammy-effect cherry lips at Gucci.

Raise The Barre

© Spotlight Christian Siriano SS24

Great news for Miu Miu pump enthusiasts: Balletcore is still gaining momentum. Shiny, saccharine ribbons have been jeté-ing into hair looks, but this criss-cross braided bun, spotted at Christian Siriano, takes top spot. Poise-packed braided updos also featured heavily at Alice + Olivia, so it's time to brush up on your skills.

Siren Splendour

© Spotlight Jason Wu SS24

Jason Wu's shipwreck-themed show was giving major submersion. Wet-look finger waves alongside fresh, glossy skin created a certain mythical, Siren-like ambience, whereas at Anna Sui, pops of aqua-hued shadow and pretty curls elevated the Mermaidcore trend to new, more calculated heights.