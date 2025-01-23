Kylie Jenner’s bombshell curls are simply to die for

If you've been keeping up with the snow-filled celebrity trips to Aspen recently, you'll know that Kylie Jenner has been living it up on the slopes with her close circle of friends, including Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Whilst we have all been obsessed with the A-list's winter fashion from the oversized fuzzy coats to oversized snow boots, we can't forget about the glam. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a carousel of images to her 394m followers and her mane took centre stage.

In the first picture, the beauty muse styled her signature glossy deep brunette locks with voluminous, loose waves and a natural middle part, giving the hairstyle an effortlessly chic vibe. If you're looking for bombshell curl inspo, consider this glamorous style.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner channels Old Hollywood glam with her effortless curls

When it comes to hair trends, Kylie is of course, ahead of the game. According to expert hairdresser Sam McKnight MBE, the ' Brazillian Bombshell Blowout' is here to stay for 2025. He tells H! Fashion, "Volume is bigger than ever and will continue to dominate through 2025. Bombshell blowouts, supermodel volume, 90’s flicks and waves. Layers and cheekbone skimming fringes make these styles much easier to achieve and vitally keep the volume. Long, one length cuts don’t work here."

He continues, "As seen at 16 Arlington SS25, there’s nothing more confidence-boosting than a big, bold and voluminous DO. It’s elevating in more ways than one, the ultimate mood booster. Voluminous hair, even though there are certain decades that are instantly recognisable due to the volume shape and silhouette, voluminous hair does feel timeless." Adding," A great voluminous and full blow-dry never goes out of fashion."

© @kyliejenner Kylie shares another chic snap showcasing her new do

As for her makeup, Kylie channelled a minimalist vibe as she opted for a radiant, flawless look with a natural glow and dewy base. Her eye makeup was subtle yet defined. She lightly smoked out her eyeshadow with soft taupe tones to create depth. Upon closer look, there is a slight shimmer finish on the lids, paired with mascara-coated lashes for definition.

For a sun-kissed feel, the beauty muse added a hint of bronzer to add warmth and dimension, paired with a soft pink blush. To frame her face, she went with soft, fluffy brows. Finally, it wouldn't be a Kylie Jenner-approved glam without a killer lip look. She selected a nude lipstick with pink undertones and topped it off with a lip gloss for a plumping effect.

So, if you're looking for a chic hairstyle to carry you into spring, consider this classic glam.