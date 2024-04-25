Bella Hadid takes us behind the scenes of her new beauty brand Ôrebella

The recent snaps of model Bella Hadid cosying up to her cowboy boyfriend have been doing the rounds on social media and they're heartwarming to say the least.

But for beauty buffs, the most exciting posts of Bella's have been of her soon-to-launch beauty brand, Ôrebella.

© Instagram @bellahadid Bella's bringing us Ôrebella on the 2nd May

From the small teaser tidbits of information we have on Ôrebella's launch, we know that from a 2022 trademark filing, the brand appears to include scented products, such as candles, fragrance, body oils, reed diffusers and more. Whether the brand will also include makeup, skincare or hair products is being kept under wraps for now.

But, just like celebrity beauty brands that have come before including Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty and Hailey Bieber's Rhode, it's a safe bet that the brand will be just as popular.

© Instagram @bellahadid The supermodel took us behind the scenes of Orebella

In the three shots Bella shared online we can see the supermodel standing next to an Ôrebella sign covered in gold adornments, wearing a beautiful sheer dress with floral embellishments and mermaid-esque shell nipple covers, plenty of pearls and an iridescent cape.

It seems as though Bella's fans are already excited about the launch with one commenting underneath the post: "I just can't wait, its gonna be massive!! counting down already."

© Instagram @bellahadid Bella's Ôrebella style looks inspired by mermaidcore

Judging from the posts Bella's already shared, it looks as though there's an ethereal, mystical fairy or mermaid theme running through the beauty brand. Ôrebella's motto of 'reveal your alchemy' also conjures up a feeling of mystery, magic and transformation.

Bella has also previously shared a cryptic photograph of herself pointing at an Ulta Beauty sign which we assume will be a stockist for Ôrebella but, whether the brand is going to be available in the UK remains to be seen. We can only keep our fingers crossed - please launch in the UK, Ôrebella!